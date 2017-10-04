Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied that he had ever considered resigning from his position, but stopped short of explicitly refuting a report that said he called President Trump a "moron."

Snapshot What We’re Reading Zeroing In: Several of the Facebook ads purchased by Russian accounts reportedly targeted key demographic groups in Michigan and Wisconsin—two states that proved pivotal to Donald Trump’s presidential victory. (Manu Raju, Dylan Byers, and Dana Bash, CNN) What Does Rex Think?: A spokeswoman denied that the secretary of state called President Trump a “moron,” but administration aides say, “Mr. Tillerson’s body language and terse expressions have left little doubt that he disapproves of Mr. Trump’s approach.” (Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, and Glenn Thrush, The New York Times) Many Problems, No Single Solution: Mass shootings have become a national symbol for gun violence, but they aren’t an accurate depiction of the real issue. More than two-thirds of American gun deaths, for example, are suicides. (Maggie Koerth-Baker, FiveThirtyEight) ‘No Way to Prevent This’: Sydney Ember writes of the enduring power of a headline published by the satirical website The Onion after mass shootings. (The New York Times) A Losing Issue: The lawmakers preventing movement on gun regulations aren’t Republicans—they’re the red-state Democrats who stay quiet on the subject. (Josh Kraushaar, National Journal)