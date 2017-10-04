The Trump administration issued new regulations exempting employers from covering contraceptives if they object on moral or religious grounds, reversing the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

Today in 5 Lines Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a government-wide memo reinforcing protections for religious liberties. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is reportedly expected to plead guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September, the first monthly decline in employment in seven years. Tropical Storm Nate, which has already killed at least 22 people in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, is expected to make landfall in the United States late Saturday night. Today on The Atlantic Rules of Engagement: The four rigid rules governing America's gun debate preclude the country from implementing obvious solutions to its gun-violence problem. (David Frum)

What Is White Supremacy?: Liberals and conservatives alike have criticized the broad use of the label, but narrow definitions only serve to further solidify America’s racial hierarchy. (Vann R. Newkirk II)

The News Guy: In an interview with McKay Coppins, Fox News host Bret Baier describes what it’s like to be a relatively moderate voice on a partisan network, and discussed his struggle to book an interview with President Trump.

Radio Atlantic: In his new book, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Atlantic's national correspondent Ta-Nehisi Coates writes about the past eight years of his career—his pursuit of an understanding of America, and his route to becoming a celebrated author. In this episode of Radio Atlantic, our co-hosts Matt, Jeff, and Alex each conduct an interview with Ta-Nehisi about what he's found. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Sorry, Iowa: As the enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act marketplace approaches, President Trump and his administration seem bent on undermining the program. (Juliet Eilperin, The Washington Post) ‘Reign of Terror’: Pro-life congressman Tim Murphy’s political career might have withstood reports that he encouraged his lover to get an abortion. But a potential ethics investigation over his reported mistreatment of staffers is what ultimately pushed him to resign. (Rachael Bade, Jake Sherman, and John Bresnahan, Politico) A Response to Bret Stephens: On Thursday, the New York Times columnist suggested getting rid of the Second Amendment altogether. Charles C. W. Cooke explains why his argument is both wrong and unconvincing. (National Review) ‘Getting to No’: Next week, President Trump is expected to announce that he will decertify the Iran deal, which he believes is not in the country’s best interest. Here’s how he came to his decision. (Stephen F. Hayes and Michael Warren, The Weekly Standard) ‘It Felt Impossible’: While rumors of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein were Hollywood’s “worst-kept secret” for many years, there’s a reason why the allegations didn’t come out until now. (Rebecca Traister, New York)