Senator Bob Corker drew little support from his party a day after unloading on the president. But neither did the commander-in-chief.

Updated on October 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET If Senator Bob Corker was hoping his blunt criticism of President Trump would inspire his fellow Republicans to join him in publicly confronting the leader of their party, he would be disappointed. And if the president was hoping that a chorus of GOP legislators would rise to his defense, he, too, should be dismayed. With their shrugs and with their silence, Republican senators responded to the Trump-Corker feud with a resounding plea: Keep us out of it. Few elected Republicans chose to take sides between the president and the powerful chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee who on Sunday likened Trump’s White House to “an adult day care” and warned that his reckless stewardship was leading the U.S. “on the path to World War III.” By and large, they used the Columbus Day holiday and the start of a weeklong Senate recess to avoid the latest and perhaps most flagrant example of Trump’s deteriorating relationship with the Republican establishment. Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: Uncorked On Monday and Tuesday, I contacted the offices of every Republican senator asking whether the 51 other lawmakers associated themselves with Corker’s criticism of the president, which the Tennessean said reflected the views of “a vast majority” of his colleagues. Just six responded, and only one, Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, chose to weigh in on the substance of Corker’s charge—that Trump’s “volatility” as president was undermining U.S. foreign policy and even endangering international peace. “He does not agree with Senator Corker,” Barrasso spokeswoman Bronwyn Lance Chester said in a written statement. “Senator Barrasso has worked closely with President Trump and will continue to be a strong ally in Congress.” Barrasso, a member of the Republican leadership, could face a primary challenge next year from a candidate backed by Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Aside from Wyoming, every other Republican senator refused to take sides. “Senator Corker and the president obviously have differences they need to resolve, but Senator Risch has no intention of getting involved in this matter,” said Kaylin Minton, a spokeswoman for Jim Risch of Idaho. Risch is the second-ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee and is all but certain to succeed Corker as its chairman if the GOP retains control of the Senate in 2019. Corker chose to retire rather than run for a third term next year, a decision that’s at the heart of his feud with Trump. A former Trump rival, Senator Ted Cruz, similarly sidestepped the fray at an appearance Tuesday in Texas. “I am not going to get into the personality battles of Washington,” he said, according to a quote passed along by his spokesman. Senators Rob Portman of Ohio and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee each offered statements of praise for Corker without mentioning Trump. “Bob Corker has been a leader in Congress on issues as diverse as deficit reduction and combatting terrorism, and he is a man of unwavering integrity,” Portman said. “If we’re going to accomplish our economic and national security agenda, we’re going to have to work together, period.” Alexander, who is Tennessee’s senior senator, said: “I work with Bob Corker nearly every day. He is a terrific United States senator, and I’m disappointed he’s decided not to seek reelection.”