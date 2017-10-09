Senator Bob Corker drew little support from his party a day after unloading on the president. But neither did the commander-in-chief.

If Senator Bob Corker was hoping his blunt criticism of President Trump would inspire his fellow Republicans to join him in publicly confronting the leader of their party, he would be disappointed. And if the president was hoping that a chorus of GOP legislators would rise to his defense, he, too, should be dismayed. With their shrugs and with their silence, Republican senators responded on Monday to the Trump-Corker feud with a resounding plea: Keep us out of it. Few elected Republicans chose to take sides between the president and the powerful chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee who on Sunday likened Trump’s White House to “an adult day care” and warned that his reckless stewardship was leading the U.S. “on the path to World War III.” By and large, they used the Columbus Day holiday and the start of a weeklong Senate recess to avoid the latest and perhaps most flagrant example of Trump’s deteriorating relationship with the Republican establishment. Latest from Politics The Problem With 'Containing' Donald Trump I contacted the offices of 25 Republican senators—nearly one half of the 52-member conference—asking whether the lawmakers associated themselves with Corker’s criticism of the president, which the Tennessean said reflected the views of “a vast majority” of his colleagues. Just three responded, and none chose to weigh in on the substance of Corker’s charge—that Trump’s “volatility” as president was undermining U.S. foreign policy and even endangering international peace. “Senator Corker and the president obviously have differences they need to resolve but Senator Risch has no intention of getting involved in this matter,” said Kaylin Minton, a spokeswoman for Jim Risch of Idaho. Risch is the second-ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee and is all but certain to succeed Corker as its chairman if the GOP retains control of the Senate in 2019. Corker chose to retire rather than run for a third term next year, a decision that’s at the heart of his feud with Trump.

Senators Rob Portman of Ohio and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, each offered statements of praise for Corker without mentioning Trump. “Bob Corker has been a leader in Congress on issues as diverse as deficit reduction and combatting terrorism, and he is a man of unwavering integrity,” Portman said. “If we’re going to accomplish our economic and national security agenda we’re going to have to work together, period.” Alexander, who is Tennessee’s senior senator, said: “I work with Bob Corker nearly every day. He is a terrific United States senator, and I'm disappointed he's decided not to seek reelection.” That was the tack adopted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, another favorite GOP target of Trump’s ire. At an appearance in Kentucky, McConnell called Corker “a valuable member of the Senate Republican caucus,” the Associated Press reported. He also alluded to a potential pitfall of Trump’s decision to go after Corker—the Tennessean’s seat on the Budget Committee. That panel just approved a budget resolution necessary to accomplish the party’s goal of tax reform, and Corker’s support for both the budget and the eventual tax legislation will be crucial to the GOP’s chances of success in the closely-divided Senate. The Republican senators keeping quiet on Monday included those who have most frequently criticized the president: John McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska. If Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had an opinion on Trump’s fight with Corker, he delivered it to the president himself: The two played golf on Monday. Just about the only Republican to defend Trump on the merits was Vice President Mike Pence, who issued a statement saying the president had achieved “real results on the international stage … while critics engage in empty rhetoric and baseless attacks.”