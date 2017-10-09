As the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reels from a New York Times exposé that describes years of abusive behavior towards women, many right-leaning pundits are seizing the opportunity to discuss predatory male behavior in the liberal tribe, much as lefty pundits used Bill O’Reilly’s downfall to discuss bad actors on the right. Many of these efforts offer worthwhile insights. And two contributions are most illuminating when juxtaposed with one another. Their authors approach the subject with some of the same assumptions. Both are appropriately scathing toward awful behavior by prominent Democrats. Yet the first effort represents the best of what American conservatism has to offer the country. And the second reveals odious moral rot. Comparing them is hugely instructive. What Principled Conservatism Looks Like In “The Pigs of Liberalism,” Ross Douthat, the principled social conservative, opines that progressive industries may finally be feminist enough to “put their old goats out to pasture,” but that there is a less optimistic way of viewing the present scandal.

It might just show... ...that a certain kind of powerful liberal creep only gets his comeuppance when he’s weakened or old or in the grave. The awfulness of Ted Kennedy, at Chappaquiddick and after hours in D.C., can be acknowledged only now that he’s no longer a liberal lion in the Senate. The possibility that Bill Clinton might be not just an adulterer but a rapist can be entertained now that he’s no longer protecting abortion from the White House. He adds, “it would be nice to say that cultural conservatism offers an alternative, one that welcomes female advancement while retaining useful ideas about sexual difference and restraint,” but concedes that while he “might have argued as much once,” today’s right, “in the age of Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly, ‘pro-life’ hypocrites in Congress and the alt-right online cesspool... is its own sort of cautionary tale.” Still, he offers, several conservative ideas might help liberals “to restrain the ogres in their midst.” The column concludes with three specific suggestions: First: Some modest limits on how men and women interact professionally are useful checks on predation. Many liberals were horrified by the revelation that for a time Mike Pence avoided one-on-one meetings with women not his wife. But one can find the Pence rules too sweeping and still recognize that life is easier for women if their male bosses don’t feel entitled to see them anywhere, anytime. It would not usher in the Republic of Gilead if it were understood that inviting your female subordinate to your hotel room, Weinstein-style, crosses a line in a way that a restaurant lunch does not. Second: Consent alone is not a sufficient guide to ethics. Caddishness and predation can be a continuum. If you cheat on your wife you may be more likely to harass subordinates. Promiscuity can encourage predatory entitlement. Older rules of moral restraint were broader for a reason. If your culture’s code is libertine, don’t be surprised that worse things than libertinism flourish. Third: You can’t ignore moral character when you make decisions about whom to vote for or work with or support. This was something conservatives used to argue in the Clinton years; under Trump, many have conveniently forgotten it. But it remains true. Yes, sometimes you have to work with a bad person or vote for a bad person or hold a fund-raiser with a bad person for the greater good. But not nearly as often as you think. Agree or disagree with those suggestions, they are constructive, coherently rooted in conservative insights, and offer plausible if contested courses for bringing about less abuse. They suggest a commentator who has thought carefully about the world, including his own coalition’s failings, and written with an earnest desire to make it better.

What an Utter Lack of Principle or Integrity Looks Like Like Ross Douthat, the talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh begins his commentary on Harvey Weinstein by situating him alongside prominent Democrats Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton. “I’m gonna tell you where all of this really began,” he said. “It all began in 1969 at Chappaquiddick, when Ted Kennedy was allowed to get away with manslaughter at all costs…” He continued: And then we move forward to Bill Clinton in the second term of his presidency with the Monica Lewinsky episode. And once again, after the full era of militant feminism and the modern era had become entrenched into our society, the Democrat Party defending Bill Clinton at all costs, led by his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, is what gave us the ongoing behavior of major prominent Democrats up to and including Harvey Weinstein. Ted Kennedy, you might say, made it all possible. Bill Clinton came along and put an exclamation point behind Ted Kennedy. And now even with Harvey Weinstein, look at what he thinks he has to do to save himself: Come out as an even more strident leftist, promise to take out Wayne LaPierre, promise to take out Trump, endow $5 million worth of charity work for women’s issues and so forth. And it’s that simple to buy off the left. He added: ...the details of this story and the elements of it as it continues to unfold are once again a gigantic teachable moment. You know what else they are? They’re a giant See, I Told You So. Twenty-five, 30 years of See, I Told You So. But I’m telling you, folks, do not discount this. The Democrat Party and the media going out of its way at all costs to defend Bill Clinton sends a signal to every other Democrat heavyweight predator. It sent a signal to virtually every powerful individual on the left that they were not going to be held to account. That excuses would be made and tolerances would be expanded if they remained devoted to the cause or causes. Now, the Harvey Weinstein situation, look at what everybody is saying about how everybody knew. Everybody knew for all these years… ...I mean, he was a thug, he was a pig, he was powerful, he was a bully, and everybody was afraid of him and was sucking up to him and did everything they could to try to make sure Harvey never got mad at them. But all that time people were seething that he was getting away with it, and nobody had the guts to come out and say it. I am not here to analyze or adjudicate whether or not the shameful passes that many Democrats gave Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton did or did not influence Harvey Weinstein.

I’m observing the way Rush Limbaugh believes the world works: he believes that when a political faction allies with “a thug,” “a pig,” and “a bully,” that when that faction excuses years of abusive behavior toward women because it is politically convenient, or because no one has the guts to challenge a very powerful man, that faction is sending a signal that directly leads to more women being abused in the future. What I find morally odious is believing the world works that way … and nevertheless being an enthusiastic, prominent supporter and defender of Roger Ailes and Donald Trump, two of the biggest male chauvinist pigs and serial bullies in American life. Gabriel Sherman reported at length on how Ailes treated his female employees––and Ailes was taken down by Fox News staffers, not any cadre of conspiring liberals. As for Trump, Limbaugh appeared to recognize that he had talked his way into a corner. “Trump hasn’t done diddly-squat compared to Harvey Weinstein. Trump is nowhere near Harvey Weinstein’s league,” Limbaugh said. “There’s a big difference here. Donald Trump talked. Donald Trump talked the talk with some host at NBC coming out of a trailer—and interestingly, Trump was talking about what celebrities like Weinstein could get away with simply because they’re celebrities. But Trump? There’s no record of Trump doing any of this. Trump can’t hold a candle to Weinstein in this regard. Weinstein walked the walk. All Trump was doing was talking about the very kind of behavior that is permitted when celebrities are involved.”