The prosecution of Trump’s former campaign chairman and his associate Rick Gates could be the most significant prosecution under the Foreign Agents Registration Act ever.

The indictment of Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates on Monday is, among many other things, the most significant prosecution of a Foreign Agents Registration Act violation ever. Manafort and Gates have been charged with a litany of federal crimes including conspiracy against the United States and tax fraud. They’re also accused of having acted as agents of a foreign power—in this case, the Ukrainian government under the pro-Russia former president Viktor Yanukovych—without registering their activities with the Department of Justice, as is required by law under FARA. The DOJ’s FARA unit is small, and the law is easy to skirt or violate and get away with it, and it’s commonplace on K Street to do so. Which is why the possibility that Manafort and Gates could go to prison for violating FARA could have reverberations across the lobbying world. “There has not been as high a profile prosecution for FARA as this one, in recent decades,” said Joseph Sandler, an attorney and expert on FARA compliance with the firm Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock. “This will certainly cause individuals and firms who rep foreign governments and government-controlled organizations in a variety of ways, to take the FARA requirements much more seriously going forward.” Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: Better Call Paul The highest-profile recent FARA prosecutions in recent decades include the Russian spy ring arrested in 2010, who were charged with violating the law, and the Cuban 5 spy ring in 1998. But for highly paid Washington lobbyists representing foreign governments, these prosecutions are rare. The indictment alleges that Manafort and Gates were deeply involved in the lobbying work that two firms, which are not named in the indictment, did on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, a Brussels-based group which was essentially a front for Yanukovych. And it alleges that they lied about this work, telling the government they had merely connected the Centre with the firms and left it at that. In fact, the indictment says, the two were basically running the show: “At the direction of Manafort and Gates, Company A and Company B engaged in extensive lobbying.” Manafort and Gates allegedly handled the firms’ being paid via offshore accounts.

Though the firms are not named in the indictment, all signs point to two major Washington lobbying outfits: Mercury and the Podesta Group, both of which received subpoenas from Mueller’s office in August and hired outside counsel to deal with the Manafort and Gates situation after an AP story last year identified the duo as having worked with the firms on the Ukraine matter. At the time, the Podesta Group’s Kimberly Fritts said in a statement that the firm had received assurances that the Centre did not secretly represent a foreign country or political party and that it was considering legal action against the Centre. Fallout from the indictment was immediate at one of these firms on Monday, as Tony Podesta, the Democratic lobbyist and brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, stepped down from the Podesta Group, Politico reported. Vin Weber, the former congressman who was Mercury’s lead lobbyist on the account, told Yahoo last year that Manafort had recruited him for the effort, but would not tell him who was behind it. Weber did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday. “It’s without a doubt the biggest FARA prosecution ever, and I think the facts outlined in the indictment raise big questions for the two firms,” said Matthew Miller, a former DOJ spokesman. “It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that people with either firm have been cooperating with Mueller, and we may see more guilty pleas in the near future.”