Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election has notched its first guilty plea—but the culprit isn't one of the bigger names in the case. George Papadopoulos, an obscure, low-level foreign-policy aide to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, pleaded guilty on October 5 to making false statements to the FBI. Papadopoulos doesn't have the same profile as Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chair whose indictment was unsealed on Monday, but the case against him offers new information about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. According to a government filing, all of which Papadopoulos acknowledged to be accurate as part of the plea deal, he learned in March 2016 that he would be joining the Trump campaign as a foreign-policy adviser. Later that month, he met in Italy with an individual identified as "the Professor," who claimed to have extensive Russian government connections, and who took interest in his new job. The Professor in turn introduced Papadopoulos to a Russian woman who claimed to be a relative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, though Papadopoulos later learned she was not. Papadopoulos told Trump campaign officials about his contacts with the pair and received encouragement. On March 31, 2016, Papadopoulos attended a Trump campaign meeting in which he claimed he could arrange a meeting between Trump and Putin. The Washington Post had previously reported on that offer, which apparently concerned Trump campaign officials, who worried such a meeting might be improper at best and illegal at worst. Over the coming weeks, however, Papadopoulos continued to try to establish meetings between Russian officials and the Trump team.

The biggest revelation in the plea agreement concerns an April 26 meeting in London. Papadopoulos met with the Professor, who told him that that the Russians had “dirt” on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The government filing says the Professor said that “the Russians had emails of Clinton,” and in fact “thousands of emails.” If that is a reference to the emails stolen from the Clinton campaign, which were later leaked via WikiLeaks and other entities believed to be linked to the Russian government, it would be the earliest such mention. The U.S. has concluded that Russian state-backed agents hacked into emails of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta and of the Democratic National Committee. It was not until June 14, 2016, that the DNC disclosed that they believed they had been hacked, meaning Papadopoulos (and by extension the Trump campaign) may have known about the hacking months before it was public. In July 2016, Trump said he hoped that Russia would release hacked Clinton emails. Meanwhile, Papadopoulos continued to cultivate connections to Russians, including one who claimed to be tied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and to pitch meetings to higher-ups in the Trump campaign. The Post reported in August 2017 that Manafort had rejected a Trump-Putin meeting suggested by Papadopoulos. Trump never traveled to Russia. The FBI first interviewed Papadopoulos in late January, before Mueller was appointed special counsel. Papadopoulos made multiple false statements during that meeting, claiming for example that his conversation with the Professor about the emails preceded his work for the Trump campaign. He also downplayed his contacts with the female Russian national and claimed they’d taken place before he joined the Trump campaign. After meeting with the FBI again in February, Papadopoulos deleted his Facebook account and got a new cellphone number. Then, on July 27, 2017, Papadopoulos was arrested upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.