In the days following the Las Vegas shooting—as its horror has faded from news coverage behind revelations of wildfires and sexual assault and humanitarian disasters—two ideological scripts have emerged. Many conservatives have argued that the shooting is a sign of inherent evil in the world: President Trump, for example, described it as “an act of pure evil.” And a number of Republican politicians pushed back on the immediate calls for gun control, arguing that “you can’t regulate evil.” Related Story Trump's New Term for Terrorists: 'Evil Losers' Progressives, on the other hand, have blamed the violence on the government’s failure to regulate weapons. These different approaches seem to be more than a rhetorical sleight of hand or a way of escaping a tough policy conversation, and they extend beyond Las Vegas. Both groups have a specific framework for thinking about the role of chaos in politics, and the ability—or limits—of government to prevent bad things from happening. On both sides, there has been intense anger. And on both sides, there has been a grasping for moral language, for tools to fully explain and solve shocking violence. In 2011, the Boston College political scientist Alan Wolfe wrote Political Evil, a book about the right way to morally conceptualize horrific acts. He wrote about conflicts in the Middle East, mass murder in Darfur, and debates over the term “genocide.” The way we think about evil, he argues, fundamentally shapes how we think about action. Wolfe is a self-described liberal, so he brings a specific point of view to the project. Still, I found our conversation about the language of evil in politics, which has been edited and condensed below, to be helpful in understanding the rhetoric used after tragedy.

Emma Green: You may have seen the comments a number of Republican legislators made in response to Las Vegas, arguing that “you can’t regulate evil.” What do you make of this? Alan Wolfe: The Las Vegas killing, compared to the other things we’re seeing like hurricanes and forest fires, gets back to the most fundamental philosophical question about evil: whether there’s a natural or a human cause. The others, clearly, are natural. You can’t really regulate them. You can’t stop the natural events that cause them. But with the Las Vegas killing, some kind of public policy could conceivably have had an effect there, because this was a human being picking up a weapon and shooting. So they’re different. I do sense that the defenders of gun ownership conflate them. They talk about the evil in Las Vegas as if it’s just another natural evil, that a crazy man just happened to buy a gun and happened to shoot these people. Green: Are certain crimes so egregious that they pass a threshold of inexplicable, unimaginable, unpreventable evil? Wolfe: Guns give people a feeling of power. I’m not here to psychoanalyze this guy, but that certainly seems to be the case in a lot of mass shootings. People say that these shooters are abnormal or sick or something, but I would hazard a generalization that their overwhelming feeling is powerlessness. Now, by shooting people, they’ve taken command of that and called attention to themselves on the world stage. They die, but they die knowing that they’ll be in the newspaper the next day.

“My perception is that in the last 20 to 25 years, we’ve undergone a radical change in how we talk about evil.” Green: To what extent is it the government’s job to “regulate evil”? Wolfe: [Republican legislators who argue against regulating evil] don’t want a role for government in general, and so it fits naturally into their anti-government ideology not to try to regulate guns. But the interesting question, for me, is if they’re so afraid of regulation, it conveys a hidden message that regulation actually works. Why would they fear it? They must, at some level, understand that regulation must work. I don’t sense that right-wing politicians are afraid of regulation in all areas of life. Someone like Vice President Mike Pence is actually quite a regulator when it comes to things he considers sinful, like pornography. There’s a kind of selective regulation going on here. Green: Do you think people with different ideological convictions might conceptualize evil differently? If so, how? Wolfe: My perception is that in the last 20 to 25 years, we’ve undergone a radical change in how we talk about evil. I remember when former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power wrote her book about genocide and ethnic cleansing. One of the arguments in her book is that we are reluctant to use the word “evil.” She went through examples of politicians that would avoid the term as much as possible and find all kinds of synonyms for it.