Leading congressional Democrats responded to the indictment of Donald Trump’s former top campaign officials not with jubilation, or relief, or even outrage, but with a blunt warning to the president: Leave Robert Mueller alone.

“The president must not, under any circumstances, interfere with the special counsel’s work in any way,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said. “If he does so, Congress must respond swiftly, unequivocally, and in a bipartisan way to ensure that the investigation continues.”

Schumer issued his statement less than an hour after Mueller, the former FBI director leading a Justice Department probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, unveiled charges against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Rick Gates, another top adviser. But it set a tone for Democrats who are increasingly worried that the president will order the dismissal of Mueller as he closes in on Trump’s inner circle. Such a move could provoke the kind of constitutional crisis unseen since President Richard Nixon demanded the firing of the special Watergate prosecutor and removed two senior Justice Department officials who refused to execute it. The White House has said Trump has “no intention” of dismissing Mueller.

After Schumer’s statement, Mueller’s office revealed that a third former Trump campaign official, George Papadopoulos, had agreed to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian nationals after he officially joined the campaign.

In recent days, calls by conservative commentators to shut down Mueller’s probe or for Trump to begin issuing preemptive pardons have grown, most notably in the pages and on the airwaves owned by Rupert Murdoch. The president himself spent the weekend and Monday morning urging an investigation into his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the payments by Democratic organizations directed to research that led to a dossier of damaging but unverified allegations against Trump.