When it comes to the Affordable Care Act, Congress may fix what President Trump tried to break. Senators Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Patty Murray of Washington state announced a tentative agreement on Tuesday that would shore up Obamacare’s shaky insurance exchanges, offering the first glimmer of bipartisan dealmaking after months of GOP attempts to rip out the law. The accord between Alexander, the Republican chairman of the Senate health committee, and Murray, the panel’s top Democrat, would restore for two years the payments to insurance companies that Trump canceled last week. And in what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described as “anti-sabotage provisions,” the deal would also force the administration to spend $106 million in funds that it cut from outreach programs to encourage enrollment in the health law’s exchanges. In exchange, Democrats agreed to expand eligibility for cheaper, catastrophic insurance plans and to make it easier for states to opt out of some of Obamacare’s regulations—while still protecting the law’s core protections for people with preexisting conditions and the requirement that insurers cover essential health benefits.

“Overall we are very pleased with this agreement,” Schumer told reporters. After a lunchtime briefing from Murray, Schumer said there was broad support among Democrats for the deal. But more importantly, it appeared to win an endorsement from Trump just days after he scrapped the very payments—which he derided as an insurer bailout—the senators are trying to restore. “It will get us over the immediate hump,” the president said when asked about the agreement at a White House press conference. “It is a short-term solution so that we don’t have this very dangerous little period,” he added, while insisting that Republicans would continue trying to replace the law entirely. Alexander and Murray have been negotiating for more than a month, since the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare initially failed over the summer. But their talks took on new urgency after Trump announced last week that he was axing the payments known as “cost-sharing reductions,” which reimburse insurance companies for subsidies that the federal government provides to lower-income Americans who buy coverage on the ACA exchanges. Those payments have been the subject of litigation from House Republicans over whether Congress explicitly signed off on them when it passed the health law. Trump cited the lawsuit in withholding them, but his administration had been making the payments anyway for months, and the timing of his decision to cut them off was widely seen as an attempt to unravel Obamacare just weeks before next year’s enrollment period is set to begin. Related Story Trump's Assault on Obamacare Could Revive a Deal in Congress The president’s move prompted immediate spikes in premiums in certain states, and it raised the possibility that more insurers would leave the market altogether. Democrats were outraged, and many Republicans were annoyed over the possibility that they would draw the blame from constituents who’d see their health-care bills go up and their choices go down. “After he did what he did, the negotiations got better for us,” Schumer claimed.