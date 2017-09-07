The president’s attempt to pressure Democrats using the status of those brought to the U.S. illegally as children may not turn out as he intended.

President Trump may have hoped to increase pressure on congressional Democrats to accept other hardline elements of his immigration agenda this week by rescinding the program that has protected from deportation about 800,000 “Dreamers,” young people brought to the country illegally by their parents. But it’s more likely Trump has triggered a process that will divide Republicans, further estrange him from the business community, and ultimately paralyze Congress, placing the issue of how to handle the “Dreamers” squarely back on his desk when his six-month deadline expires. Even with the new element of Trump’s pledge to end former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, any congressional attempt to resolve DACA recipients’ situation faces the same daunting legislative geometry that doomed the last two major attempts at comprehensive immigration reform in 2006 and 2013. Those two congressional battles followed remarkably similar tracks, although the political alignment was very different: in 2006, Republicans controlled the White House and the Senate and in 2013, the Democrats controlled both. Critically, though, Republicans held the House both times.

In both 2006 and 2013, a bipartisan group of Senators crafted legislation whose central beam balanced tougher enforcement measures with a pathway to citizenship for 10-11 million undocumented immigrants, so long as they met certain conditions such as learning English. (Around that centerpiece, both bills also explicitly legalized those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, established a guest worker program and reformed legal immigration.) Every concerned interest group gnashed their teeth over some element of that composition, but business, organized labor and immigrant advocacy groups locked arms behind the final product. With that widespread institutional backing, and polls showing support from a clear majority of Americans, the Senate comfortably approved each bill. Each time Democrats provided most of the votes, but Republicans also contributed a sizable minority (23 votes in 2006 and 14 in 2013). But each time the legislation hit the same wall in the House. Both times vote counters agreed that something close to the Senate plan almost certainly had majority support in the full House. But because neither bill had support from most Republicans—the majority of the majority—House Speakers Denny Hastert in 2006 and John Boehner in 2013 refused to bring them to the floor. Compared to the 2006 and 2013 experiences, it’s less certain that the Senate today can attract 60 votes for a bill protecting the Dreamers. The ferocity of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda has enormously widened the distance between the parties since then. Conservatives in Congress and the administration have already floated proposals to link any protection for Dreamers to some combination of cuts in legal immigration, funds for Trump’s border wall, tougher workplace enforcement, and harsher punishment for “sanctuary” cities that don’t fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement demands.