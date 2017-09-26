When Nancy Pelosi joined other congressional leaders to meet Donald Trump at the White House just a few days after his inauguration in January, there was a sense of anticipation about what the new president would say. After all, the House minority leader recalled on Thursday afternoon, this was Trump’s first opportunity to address the senior officers of the legislative branch—the men and (relatively few) women who would determine whether his ambitious agenda would become law. Dispatches from Washington Ideas Week

Read more “Will he quote the Bible? Will he quote our Founders? Will there be some poetry?” Pelosi remembered thinking. Speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum, an annual conference hosted by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic, she drew some knowing chuckles from the crowd, which quickly recognized that any of those things would be out of character for the president. Instead, Trump began with a falsehood about his loss of the popular vote to Hillary Clinton that would soon become infamous.

“You know I won the popular vote?” the president said to the congressional leaders. “Because 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.” In hindsight, Trump’s wild assertion was not particularly surprising given the many similarly specious claims he has made since. But what was unusual about that January evening was that someone in the room—Pelosi—confronted him directly. “Mr. President, that’s not true,” she responded. In Pelosi’s telling, she actually spoke out of turn. In meetings between the president and congressional leaders, it is traditional, she said, for the lawmakers to speak in order of rank—the speaker and Senate majority leaders first, then members of the minority party. It would not be the last time Pelosi would speak out memorably in a White House meeting. During Thursday’s interview at the conference with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, she described publicly for the first time a scene from a meeting earlier this month when she and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer extracted from Trump a commitment to support legislation protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. As Pelosi was trying to make a point, she recalled, a “Cabinet officer” (identified elsewhere as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross) asked, “What do we get out of the deal?” Other Republican men in the room then began speaking about taxes. Pelosi spoke up: “Does anyone listen when a woman speaks around here?”