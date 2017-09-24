The Trump administration rolled out a new version of its controversial travel ban on Sunday, restricting entry into the United States from eight countries just hours before part of the previous ban would have expired.

Five of the affected countries—Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen—fell under the previous ban. The new order adds new barriers to entry for nationals of Chad, Venezuela, and North Korea to the list of restrictions. Of them, only Chad is a Muslim-majority nation like the others targeted in the original ban.

“Making America safe is my number one priority,” President Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after announcing the new restrictions. “We will not admit those into the country we cannot safely vet.”

The new restrictions for the eight countries came hours before a key portion of President Trump’s previous version of the ban was set to expire. Under that iteration, the State Department suspended visa applications from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days while the federal government conducted a worldwide review of border-security standards. The 90-day clock began in late June when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a modified version of the ban to go into force.

On a conference call with reporters on Friday, administration officials said they developed the new standards as part of the review, and in close coordination with countries around the world. Some, but not all, of the measures are borrowed from existing programs like the Visa Waiver Program, which allows visa-free entry into the country for 90 days from the European Union and other close U.S. allies. Other restrictions are aimed at potential terrorist threats from countries lacking either the will or the ability to screen prospective travelers, the officials said.

The new rules are the product of a joint effort between the State, Justice, and Homeland Security Departments, as well as the Trump White House. Going into the weekend there were few clues about what the restrictions would look like.