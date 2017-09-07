Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Will America’s Institutions Survive President Trump?: Eight months into the Trump administration, we're taking stock: What is shaping up to be President Trump's effect on America’s institutions? In this episode of Radio Atlantic , Jack Goldsmith, author of The Atlantic ’s October cover story, sits down with editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Then, Matt Thompson and Alex Wagner discuss Trump's impact on the GOP with longtime Republican strategist Mindy Finn and The Atlantic 's politics and policy editor, Yoni Appelbaum.

Two Terror Attacks: Compared to his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump’s swift condemnation of Friday’s explosion in London reveals a lot about his approach to politics. (David A. Graham)

‘We All Trust Trump’: Does President Trump's willingness to work with Democratic leaders upset his supporters? Conor Friedersdorf tuned into the Rush Limbaugh talk-radio program and read through transcripts of calls he fielded from supporters to find out .

Candid Clinton: James Fallows makes the case for reading Hillary Clinton's book, What Happened , which he argues is unlike other normal politician-books.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Lone Ranger: President Trump’s political inexperience isn’t what led to his isolation in office, argues Michael Kruse—the president has been “a loner” most of his life. (Politico)

‘Quite a Lot Closer’: Although the U.S. might be a long way from adopting single-payer health care, Bernie Sanders has achieved something remarkable by garnering Democratic support for his latest bill. (Ezra Klein, Vox)

Hunting on Hallowed Ground: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed a plan Friday that will instruct agencies managing U.S. national monuments to expand hunting, fishing, and target shooting at those sites—a move that could draw lawsuits from environmental groups. (Jim Carlton, The Wall Street Journal)

A Historic Opportunity: To fully take advantage of America’s booming energy sector, the Trump administration should rethink its stance on foreign policy. (Meghan L. O’Sullivan, The New York Times)

Zuckerberg’s Hate Group Challenge: Facebook will “no longer allow advertisers to target groups identified by self-reported information” following a ProPublica report earlier this week that revealed advertisers could target users. (Daniel Golden, ProPublica)

Visualized

Manufacturing Myths: These graphs debunk the assumption that workers in the manufacturing sector are primarily supporters of far-right politics. (Jonathan Rothwell, The New York Times)

A Free Landscaping Job: An 11-year-old mowed the White House lawn after writing President Trump a letter saying he’d do so “at no extra charge.” (Paige Lavender, Huffington Post)

Question of the Week

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton released her memoir about the 2016 presidential election, What Happened. We asked you what you would title your memoir if you were in Clinton’s shoes. Here’s what you said:

Many of you responded that you would choose a title that owned up to the defeat—Mea Culpa, How I Failed, or Why I Lost.

Some picked titles that reflected the shock of the results: Stunned, Oy Vey, and quite a few iterations of What Happened?

And others focused on the role that gender might have played, like Reflections in the Glass Ceiling.

-Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)