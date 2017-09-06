Murky Territory: In the first story of a three-part series, Emily Yoffe describes how many campus policies dealing with sexual assault “are unjust to men, infantilize women, and ultimately undermine the legitimacy of the fight against sexual violence.”

Will North Korea Give Up Its Weapons?: Former South African President F.W. de Klerk explains what motivated him to dismantle the country’s nuclear program. (Uri Friedman)

Action Bias: On Wednesday, President Trump bucked his own party to strike a deal with Democrats, showing that he’s more interested in reaching deals than in making good ones. (David A. Graham)

A Historic Mistake: By ending the DACA program, President Trump and the rest of the GOP are turning their backs on a fundamental American advantage—and the party will soon come to regret it. (James Fallows)

After meeting with congressional leaders at the White House, President Trump cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling for three months, as part of an agreement to allocate money to Hurricane Harvey relief. Hours before, Speaker Paul Ryan had called the proposal to increase the debt limit “ridiculous.” Fifteen states, plus the District of Columbia, sued the Trump administration over the president’s decision to end DACA, an Obama-era program protecting young undocumented immigrants from deportation. Arizona Senator John McCain expressed support for a new version of an Obamacare repeal bill sponsored by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, after voting against repeal in July. Hurricane Irma, the second-strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean ever recorded, has hit the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and is heading toward the southeastern United States.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Right Move: Rich Lowry argues that President Trump’s decision to end DACA and put the onus on Congress to find a permanent legislative solution was a “relatively modest way to roll back what is clearly an extralegal act.” (National Review)

Trump at a Crossroads: If Congress passes a measure to grant DACA recipients legal status, President Trump will have to decide whether to sign the legislation, a choice that will have long-term consequences for the Republican Party. (Robert Costa and Philip Rucker, The Washington Post)

The Compact: So far, 10 states have signed on to a radical alternative to replace the Electoral College. Here’s how it works. (Tim Alberta, Politico)

‘A Funeral of 2 Friends’: At least 18 CIA personnel have been killed in the war in Afghanistan, as the agency continues to move its espionage operatives to the front lines. (Adam Goldman and Matthew Rosenberg, The New York Times)

Pay to Play: By paying for memberships at President Trump’s properties, dozens of CEOs and lobbyists with government interests have a chance for close access to him. (USA Today)

Visualized

Who Are the Dreamers?: President Trump announced on Tuesday that he would end DACA, the Obama-era program shielding nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation. Here’s what we know about those immigrants. (Kevin Uhrmacher and Samuel Granados, The Washington Post)

Question of the Week

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)