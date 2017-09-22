The Arizona senator announced that he could not “in good conscience” support the Graham-Cassidy health-care bill.

Politics & Policy Daily

Today in 5 Lines In a move that could sink the latest Obamacare-repeal effort, Arizona Senator John McCain announced that he could not “in good conscience” support the Graham-Cassidy health-care bill. Two other Republicans, Senators Rand Paul and Susan Collins, have also signaled their opposition to the bill. The Department of Education rescinded the Obama administration’s guidelines on college sexual assault. Rescue operations continued in Mexico, four days after a powerful earthquake struck the country and killed at least 286 people. Trump will head to Alabama to campaign alongside Senator Luther Strange ahead of the state’s Republican primary runoff for the seat previously occupied by Jeff Sessions. Today on The Atlantic A Moral Dilemma: This week, Patrik Hermansson, a 25-year-old Swedish man, released footage he’d gathered while secretly recording white supremacists, raising the question: Is it ethical to pose as a member of the alt-right? (Graeme Wood)

‘Unlivable’: On Thursday, North Korea’s foreign minister hinted that the country might detonate a hydrogen bomb as a countermeasure to an attack from the United States. Here’s what a test like that would do to the Pacific Ocean. (Marina Koren)

What Happened?: Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos organized a jam-packed Free Speech Week in Berkeley, California, full of high-profile speakers like Ann Coulter and Steve Bannon. But things didn’t work out as planned. (Rosie Gray)

What Are Public Schools For?: The idea that public schools are failing is one of the most commonly heard complaints in American society. But what are they failing to do? In this episode of Radio Atlantic, The Atlantic's education editor Alia Wong joins Jeff, Matt, and Alex for a conversation about how we define and measure success in public education.

