Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly examining a draft letter written by President Trump enumerating his reasons for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly examining a draft letter written by President Trump enumerating his reasons for firing former FBI Director James Comey. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will make an announcement on DACA, the Obama-era program offering protections for young undocumented immigrants, on Tuesday. Meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Irma, a storm brewing in the eastern Atlantic ocean that became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday. Trump is expected to visit Texas and Louisiana on Saturday, his second visit to the flood-ravaged region this week. The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August, and the unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.4 percent. Today on The Atlantic Millionaire Tax: Many progressives—and even former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon—have suggested putting an additional tax on people whose income exceeds $1 million. Derek Thompson explains why it might be a good idea.

Uncertain Futures: If President Trump ends DACA, many medical students who are beneficiaries of the program have no clear path to finishing their education and starting their careers. DACA is “tied to so many opportunities, to take it away with a stroke of a pen is heartbreaking,” said one student. (Jeremy Raff)

Splitting Up in Prison: One Chicago court is working to solve a complicated problem in the criminal-justice system: how difficult it is for inmates—especially women—to get a divorce. (Kim Bellware)

What Game of Thrones Has Taught Us About Politics: “Winter is coming,” they warned us, and the seventh season of Game of Thrones might have proved them right. But no one mentioned that winter in Westeros would coincide with so many troubling events in real-world politics. In a new episode of Radio Atlantic, Megan Garber, staff writer for The Atlantic, joins cohosts Alex Wagner and Matt Thompson for a conversation about lessons from the show, and other recent pop culture. Listen and subscribe here. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Teaming Up: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly enlisted agents from the IRS’ Criminal Investigations unit—a specialized entity focused on financial crime—to help with his probe into Russian election interference. (Betsy Woodruff, Daily Beast) America’s Dads: The Washington Post’s Ben Terris asked Mitt Romney, former President Bill Clinton, Senator Tim Kaine, and other lawmakers for advice on fatherhood. Here’s what they said. A Conservative Dream Act?: As President Trump wrestles with whether or not to end DACA, the Obama-era protections for young undocumented immigrants, conservative lawmakers are drafting legislation that might offer him an escape hatch. (Franco Ordonez, Brian Murphy, and Anita Kumar, McClatchy) What They’ve Learned: Here’s what the past few months of debate over plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have taught members of Congress about negotiating health-care policy. (David Nather, Axios) ‘Mick the Knife’: Mick Mulvaney, head of the Office of Management and Budget, is one of the only Trump administration officials with government experience. And he’s using that experience to dismantle the federal bureaucracy. (Michael Grunwald, Politico)