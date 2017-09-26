Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, considers Steve Bannon a bad influence on his friend President Trump. As Ruddy described it on Wednesday, the former White House chief strategist “has been a dark angel around the president” who inspires Trump’s more hard-right policies.

That’s roughly the opposite of Bannon’s own assessment of White House dynamics. He continues to insist it’s West Wing “globalists” who are corrupting the president’s true agenda—which just so happens to align with his. The two arguments illustrate the conflicting perceptions of Trump, and of his priorities.

Not only is Bannon Ruddy’s ideological rival, but he’s a business competitor, too: After his stint at the White House, Bannon returned to running Breitbart News—a site Ruddy characterized on Wednesday as mere political propaganda. Ruddy has known Trump for the past 20 years, and his own media organization, like Breitbart, played a major role in Trump’s ascent. As my colleague Rosie Gray reported earlier this year, Newsmax was one of Trump’s earliest media promoters and helped refine his political image. The Trump campaign also used Newsmax’s email list to raise some $800,000.

Though Ruddy had mentioned Trump’s “darker angels” before, until Wednesday, he hadn’t named any of them. Speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum, sponsored by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic, Ruddy described his read on the president’s politics and how it differs from the nationalism with which Trump is typically associated. “He’s not ideological,” Ruddy said, dispelling what he sees as a major myth about the president. “He’s a pragmatist and a centrist.”

Where Bannon feeds Trump’s more hardline, nationalistic urges, Ruddy said Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner keep Trump on the straight and narrow. “They are not only loyal to him, but they’re people that I think could be strong influences for [Trump] to have that more bipartisan approach.” Ruddy suggested that it was Trump’s work with Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to strike a budget deal early in September that helped lift his dismally low poll numbers. (There’s reason to doubt Jared and Ivanka’s moderating power; they didn’t move him to the center on issues like climate change or trans rights.)