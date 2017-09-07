In his latest explanation for meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016, the president’s son insists it was his duty as an American to learn if Hillary Clinton was unfit for the presidency.

Testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. offered his fifth—depending on how one counts—and arguably most clever explanation for why he took a meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Trump Jr. slipped in and out of the closed hearing unseen, but several reporters acquired his prepared remarks, in which he offered the novel argument that meeting with a foreign agent was actually the only patriotic course of action. But to understand that, it’s helpful to briefly review his earlier explanations.​​​​​​ First, after The New York Times revealed the meeting’s existence, the president’s eldest son claimed that the meeting was merely about adoption and that he hadn’t known who he was meeting before he got there. (That didn’t explain why he would have brought his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign chairman Paul Manafort into the conversation.) Related Story The Trump Family's Explanations Are Straining Credulity to Its Breaking Point When the Times reported that in fact Trump Jr. had been informed that the person he was meeting supposedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton on offer, he offered a new story: Sure, he’d been open to receiving such information from the Russians, but they had been unable to deliver. They were willing to collude; they just didn’t have an effective partner. This led directly to a third, slightly different claim. While President Trump and his allies had insisted for months that no one would ever find any evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russians, the newest explanation required some reconsideration. So Trump Jr., and later the president himself, went all in on the argument that their willingness to collude was totally normal operating procedure in politics, and that anyone in their shoes would have taken the meeting.

Then the Times struck again, reporting that despite his disavowals, Trump Jr. had received an email ahead of the meeting saying that the Russian government supported his father’s candidacy. This time, Trump Jr.’s lawyers simply claimed there was nothing to see there. In sum, the Trump Jr. line by the end of the summer was that he was willing to collude, but didn’t; and even if he did, that would have been just politics for you. What’s more, his lawyers didn’t have much to work with, given that—after days of hemming and hawing and dissembling—Trump Jr. had released his emails about the meeting, apparently believing he’d get “credit” for transparency, even though he only did so to beat the Times from publishing them first. Still, what they came up with for Thursday’s panel is deft. Trump Jr. told senators that he simply had to take the meeting, because what if Hillary Clinton was irreparably tainted? To the extent they had information concerning the fitness, character, or qualifications of a presidential candidate, I believed that I should at least hear them out. Depending on what, if any, information they had, I could then consult with counsel to make an informed decision as to whether to give it further consideration. Rather than plead politics—hey, anyone would have done it—he pleads patriotism, suggesting it was his duty as an American to hear out a foreign agent trying to influence the presidential campaign. Who knows, the Russians might have had kompromat on Clinton!