Updated on September 14 at 10:46 a.m. ET

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” President Trump insisted early Thursday morning on Twitter, right before he proceeded to describe what sure sounded like the outlines of a deal with Democrats to codify protections for undocumented immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The night before, the president had dined over Chinese food at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. When the working dinner was over, Schumer and Pelosi issued a joint statement proclaiming that the three leaders “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly.” The DACA program shielded undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allowed them to work legally after a criminal background check.

In exchange for securing protections for the “Dreamers,” (the popular term for DACA recipients among immigration activists), Schumer and Pelosi said they would back a legislative package bolstering border security but “excluding the wall”—Trump’s prized proposal that Democrats have declared a nonstarter since before he took office. DACA for border security, no wall. That was the deal.

None of this should come as a surprise to those who have closely watched the fallout from Trump’s decision earlier this month to wind down former President Barack Obama’s DACA program. Trump declared that the protections would end after six months and almost immediately signaled that he wanted to strike a deal to codify them legislatively. His surprising agreement on a fiscal agreement with Schumer and Pelosi—over the objections of his own party—laid the groundwork for a deal on DACA, both by handing leverage to Democrats in the next round of spending negotiations in December and by showing a willingness to work across the aisle for the first time in his presidency.

Of course, Trump and congressional Republicans would need something in exchange for giving Democrats the protection they wanted for “Dreamers.” Schumer and Pelosi made clear early on what they would be willing to offer: additional border security measures—this usually means money—as long as they didn’t include funding or authorization for the massive border wall Trump campaigned on, and which he promised would be paid for by Mexico. This still left a lot of wiggle room for negotiations.

“The wall will come later.”

As Schumer pointed out on Wednesday, Democrats have repeatedly agreed to stiffer security at the border as part of immigration deals, including the construction of “fencing” along the southern divide. The comprehensive immigration bill that passed the Senate but not the House in 2013 would have deployed tens of thousands of additional border patrol agents, funded 700 miles of fencing (including double fencing in some areas), and significantly expanded the use of drones and other surveillance technology. Democrats even agreed to boost border security in a smaller spending deal to avert a government shutdown this past May.

In a series of subsequent tweets, Trump essentially confirmed that this would form the basis of an agreement. After denouncing DACA during the campaign and ending it as president, he defended the beneficiaries of the program in glowing words that could have been cribbed from Obama. The border security, he assured, would be “massive” and “BIG.” In another tweet, he slyly redefined what he meant by the wall. “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built,” the president wrote. In other words, while an agreement for Dreamers may not include a new border barrier, it does not stop work on the fencing that’s been in place for years and which Democrats voted to authorize under President George W. Bush.