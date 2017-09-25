Alabama Republicans head to the polls on Tuesday in a special election primary. The race pits former state attorney general Luther Strange against former judge Roy Moore in a fight for the Republican nomination in the race for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Strange has President Trump’s endorsement and has benefited from millions of dollars in spending from political groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Even so, Strange, who was temporarily appointed to the Senate seat in February by then-Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, has trailed in the polls, lagging behind his challenger. Moore is a conservative firebrand who was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 after refusing to move a monument to the Ten Commandments from the state judicial building.

The race will test the power of the president’s endorsement. “ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. The president seems acutely aware that his ability to play kingmaker is on the line. Trump claimed on Tuesday that “Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement,” though it is unclear what polls he was referring to. The RealClearPolitics average shows Moore in the lead, and ahead in all four of the most recent polls. Trump first endorsed Strange in August ahead of the initial primary race. But as Geoffrey Skelley of the University of Virginia Center for Politics noted in an email, “Strange only won 33 percent in the primary, one of the worst incumbent primary performances ever.” Moore won roughly 40 percent of the vote in that first round contest.

Turnout can be volatile and difficult in special election races, but given his lead in the polls so far Moore is viewed as a likely favorite to win on Tuesday. The runoff election for the Republican primary is taking place after none of the GOP candidates won a majority of the vote in the August primary.