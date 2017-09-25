Alabama Republicans head to the polls on Tuesday in a special election primary. The race pits former state attorney general Luther Strange against former judge Roy Moore in a fight for the Republican nomination in the race for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.
Strange has President Trump’s endorsement and has benefited from millions of dollars in spending from political groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Even so, Strange, who was temporarily appointed to the Senate seat in February by then-Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, has trailed in the polls, lagging behind his challenger. Moore is a conservative firebrand who was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 after refusing to move a monument to the Ten Commandments from the state judicial building.
The race will test the power of the president’s endorsement. “ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. The president seems acutely aware that his ability to play kingmaker is on the line. Trump claimed on Tuesday that “Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement,” though it is unclear what polls he was referring to. The RealClearPolitics average shows Moore in the lead, and ahead in all four of the most recent polls. Trump first endorsed Strange in August ahead of the initial primary race. But as Geoffrey Skelley of the University of Virginia Center for Politics noted in an email, “Strange only won 33 percent in the primary, one of the worst incumbent primary performances ever.” Moore won roughly 40 percent of the vote in that first round contest.
Turnout can be volatile and difficult in special election races, but given his lead in the polls so far Moore is viewed as a likely favorite to win on Tuesday. The runoff election for the Republican primary is taking place after none of the GOP candidates won a majority of the vote in the August primary.
Adding a high-profile twist to the race is the fact that former White House chief strategist and Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon has gotten involved, showing up to headline a rally in support of Moore on Monday after Trump visited the state in support of Strange the week before. A Breitbart article titled “25 Key Conservative Endorsements of Judge Roy Moore in Alabama Primary,” lists endorsements for Moore ranging from former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to failed Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee.
As my colleague Rosie Gray put it: the outcome of the special election primary will help answer the question of “who is more influential with Trump’s base: Trump himself, or the constellation of powerful voices on the right to whom base voters listen and who are supporting Moore?”
If Moore wins the race, it will elevate a highly-controversial figure to a prominent position in American politics. After refusing to remove the Ten Commandments Monument, Moore was suspended from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2016 after attempting to block the federal Supreme Court’s ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. In August, Moore claimed that there are communities in Illinois and Indiana that are “under Sharia law right now” in an interview with Vox, an assertion that PolitiFact found “zero evidence” to substantiate.
A victory for Moore could call into question the power of a presidential endorsement in down-ballot Republican races. And it might make life more difficult for McConnell given that Moore has styled himself as an outsider antagonist to the majority leader on the campaign trail, accusing him of “dirty tricks and schemes,” in one campaign email that called Strange the majority leader’s “crony.”
The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff will advance to the December general election and face off against Democratic candidate Doug Jones. Any Democratic candidate is a long shot in the red state of Alabama, however, and whoever wins the Republican primary is favored to win the Senate seat in the general election matchup.