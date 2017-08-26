Presidents issue pardons for a wide variety of reasons. The highest-profile pardon cases, though not the most numerous, are political: The first President Bush pardoned several prominent officials who had been involved in the Reagan-era “Iran-Contra” affair, which involved the covert sale of arms to Iran to fund right wing rebels in Nicaragua. These included the former secretary of defense, Caspar Weinberger; the former national-security adviser, Robert McFarlane; and a former State Department official, Elliott Abrams. Gerald Ford issued the single most significant politics-related pardon: that of his predecessor, Richard Nixon, who had resigned as president to avoid the inevitability of being impeached. Jimmy Carter pardoned Vietnam-era draft-law offenders as a class. In 1971 Richard Nixon pardoned the one-time Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa, who had been convicted of jury-tampering—and who went on to support Nixon in the 1972 election, and then vanished a few years later. Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger, who was doing time on a cocaine charge—along with a number of former Republican and Democratic politicians convicted on a variety of offenses, plus the financier-and-tax-evader Marc Rich, plus Patty Hearst. Most of Barack Obama’s pardons were for people serving long sentences for nonviolent drug (or related) crimes. Just before he left office he commuted the sentence of (as opposed to formally pardoning) Chelsea Manning, who had been imprisoned for leaking classified information about U.S. military activities. Without the commutation, Manning might not have gotten out until 2045.

It’s a mixed bag. * * * Donald Trump’s pardon of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio stands out in this list for several reasons. One is the timing (as David Frum explains here). With certain big exceptions—Ford’s pardon of Nixon one month into his term, Carter’s Vietnam pardon on his first day—presidents have generally waited until late in their term to issue pardons. Another was procedure. Although the final choice is of course the president’s, usually the Justice Department’s special pardons division prepares an advisory review of the merits of each case. This time Trump apparently just blasted ahead. Usually the recipient of a pardon has either begun serving time or has exhausted his or her appeals. (Not always—the Nixon pardon was to preempt any criminal proceedings before they might get started, and Caspar Weinberger had been indicted but had not yet gone to trial.) In this case, Joe Arpaio had been convicted, but appeals had not even begun. But the main difference was the nature of Arpaio’s crime. While he is not the first official whose offense involved abuse of public powers—from Nixon on down, others fit that category—his is the first case I’m aware of where someone is pardoned for using state power toward racist ends. That description of Arpaio’s crime may sound tendentious, but it’s what his conviction amounts to. For details, I very highly recommend a Twitter chronicle put out last night by Phoenix New Times, which has been covering Arpaio for two decades. Over at least the past decade, state and federal judges—most of the latter appointed by George W. Bush—have been criticizing Arpaio and his practices, and warning that they violate a range of anti-discrimination laws. In 2008, one Bush-appointed federal judge, Neil Wake, ruled in favor of the ACLU in a claim that Arpaio’s jailing practices were unconstitutional and abusive. In the past few years another Bush appointee, federal judge G. Murray Snow, ordered Arpaio to cease-and-desist racial profiling practices, and referred him for criminal prosecution when he defied the order. In the Phoenix New Times account you’ll see links to a lot more.