West Virginia Governor Jim Justice plans to switch parties from Democrat to Republican at a rally with President Trump on Thursday, according to a report in The New York Times, which cites three unnamed sources.

The announcement is set to take place in Huntington, West Virginia later in the evening. “We’re going to West Virginia tonight, by the way,” Trump said at an event earlier on Thursday. “We’re going to have a very big announcement, which will be very exciting I think for the media and everyone else.”

West Virginia used to be a Democratic stronghold, but the state has grown increasingly conservative in recent years and now votes reliably Republican at the presidential and state level. In 2014, the state legislature flipped from Democratic to Republican control. And Trump won West Virginia in November, defeating Hillary Clinton in a landslide with 67 percent of the vote.

Like Trump, Justice is a billionaire who ran for election as a newcomer to politics, and was elected in November 2016. During his campaign, he took pains to show he was no fan of Clinton. “I cannot be a supporter of Hillary Clinton,” Justice told a West Virginia radio station last August.

The West Virginia governor’s office did not immediately return a request for confirmation, nor did the West Virginia Democratic Party, or the Democratic governor’s association. A spokesman for West Virginia’s lone Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, confirmed that the senator is not switching parties or leaving his West Virginia Senate seat.

Manchin is up for reelection in 2018 and faces a primary challenge on the left from a progressive candidate running on a Bernie Sanders-style platform. The West Virginia senator also faces Republican challengers Evan Jenkins, a Republican representative who was once a Democrat himself, but switched parties in 2013, and Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s Republican attorney general. Manchin endorsed Justice during his run for governor.