In his speech in Virginia in 1940, Franklin Roosevelt united America; in his remarks in 2017, Donald Trump divided it.

Last week, “Charlottesville” became shorthand for racism, violence and a president’s moral blindness. But for a long time, the college town was remembered for a very different moment, when a president facing fascist aggression showed moral clarity. The last time the world paid so much attention to Charlottesville, it was the summer of 1940, and Europe was on fire. In a few short months Hitler had conquered much of western Europe, and France itself was on the verge of succumbing. On June 10, the day that Mussolini took Italy into the war on the side of the Nazis, Franklin D. Roosevelt traveled by presidential train to Charlottesville to deliver a commencement speech in the University of Virginia’s elegant Memorial Gymnasium, before an audience of faculty, guests, and 500 members of the class of 1940, including his son. Related Story Trump Breaks a Taboo—and Pays the Price In a stirring address, Roosevelt condemned “the gods of force and hate” that “would endanger the institutions of democracy in the western world.” He rejected the isolationist “delusion” that the United States could be “a lone island in a world dominated by the philosophy of force.” “In this university founded by the first great American teacher of democracy,” Roosevelt declared to much cheering and stamping of feet, “we send forth our prayers and our hopes to those beyond the seas who are maintaining with magnificent valor their battle for freedom.”

It seems ridiculous to compare Franklin Roosevelt with Donald Trump. Yet the comparison is telling. The response from the White House to the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched through Charlottesville should have been obvious. Instead President Donald Trump has doggedly maintained his neutrality. In his initial statement, Trump refused to call out the sinister forces present in Charlottesville. He could only bring himself to condemn hatred, bigotry, and violence “on many sides.” For two long days, he refused to revise his comments. Finally he read out a statement calling white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan “repugnant.” But the following day he reclaimed the moral low ground, equating racists with anti-racists and claiming there was “blame on both sides.” Naturally, white nationalists were delighted. “When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room,” crowed the The Daily Stormer. “Really, really good. God bless him.” “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth,” tweeted former Klan leader David Duke. A week later, in his speech on Afghanistan, Trump again sought to clean up his Charlottesville response, rejecting prejudice, bigotry, and hate and declaring that “love for America requires love for all of its people.” But it was too late. Trump has said dreadful things about race in the past. He spent years questioning whether the first African American president was born in America. As a presidential candidate he called Mexicans “rapists” and promised a ban on Muslims entering the United States.