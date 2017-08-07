The president’s claim to have made the U.S. nuclear arsenal “far stronger and more powerful than ever before” only undermines his credibility, right when it’s needed more than ever.

In a global crisis, much less a possible nuclear showdown, credibility is essential. President Trump, as I noted yesterday, faces a serious deficit in that regard, since his record of untruthfulness means that Americans don’t know whether to trust him and that foreign leaders have no reason to take his threats seriously. Right on cue, the president demonstrated the gravity of the problem with a statement Wednesday morning, delivered via Twitter. It’s a classic Trump moment: an untruth that is relatively unimportant on its own but disturbing and confusing as part of a pattern, and extremely easy to debunk. My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017 ...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017 This was not only false, but easily proven false. Trump’s first order as president, on January 20, was an “Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal.”

There is no evidence that Trump has made any material changes to the nation’s nuclear preparedness. On January 27, he instructed Defense Secretary James Mattis to conduct a Nuclear Posture Review “to ensure that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is modern, robust, flexible, resilient, ready, and appropriately tailored to deter 21st-century threats and reassure our allies.” But that’s a lengthy process, which didn’t begin until April and won’t be concluded until the end of the year. Related Story Why Trump Is Wholly Unsuited to the North Korea Crisis Changes to the nation’s nuclear arsenal take years, to say nothing of hundreds of billions of dollars to implement. When President Obama last conducted a Nuclear Posture Review in 2010, he outlined steps to modernize the “nuclear triad” of submarines, bombers, and intercontinental ballistic missiles. (Trump infamously had no idea what the triad was during a 2015 GOP primary debate.) That process is not meant to be completed until the 2020s. Trump has made statements that suggest he’s taking a rather different approach to nuclear weapons than his predecessor. Obama sought to control nuclear proliferation worldwide, announced limitations on when the U.S. would use nuclear weapons, and signed a treaty with Russia in 2010 called New START, which capped nuclear deployment for the two countries.