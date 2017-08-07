The majority leader is already a conservative bogeyman in an Alabama Senate race. Now he’s in a fight with President Trump after his Obamacare repeal failure.

These are not easy times for Mitch McConnell. The Senate majority leader’s failure to pass health-care legislation last month not only dashed the Republican dream of repealing the Affordable Care Act, but it exposed the fragility of his reputation as a brilliant tactician who could keep his caucus in line. McConnell is now under attack on multiple fronts. He has had to resist pressure from President Trump to change Senate rules and eliminate the legislative filibuster in response to the Obamacare defeat—a move that, as McConnell has gently reminded the president, neither has the votes to pass among Republicans nor would have altered the result of the party-line health-care bill. Related Story Why Republicans Can't Just Pivot to Tax Reform In Alabama, he has become an unlikely bogeyman in the Republican primary for a special Senate election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Conservatives challenging McConnell’s preferred candidate, the appointed fill-in Senator Luther Strange, have laced into the majority leader without abandon. Representative Mo Brooks, an anti-immigration hawk, has called his campaign a referendum on “swamp king Mitch McConnell” and has vowed to oppose him as party leader if elected. “Mo’s tired of McConnell’s failure, cowardice, and surrender, and so are you,” a narrator in one Brooks TV ad intoned. Judge Roy Moore, the social conservative warrior who was suspended from his post as Alabama’s chief justice, has adopted a similar strategy in his campaign. Urging Republicans to “send McConnell a message,” Moore attacked his “D.C. slime machine” and said he “lied” about repealing Obamacare in a recent ad. The ever-calculating McConnell has responded only indirectly to Brooks and Moore, by pumping even more money into his super PAC, the Senate Conservatives Fund, which is running ads assailing both of them and backing Strange. But McConnell threw an elbow in Trump’s direction on Monday, telling an audience in Kentucky that the president had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.” He also repeated his criticism of Trump’s Twitter habit. “I think it would be helpful if the president would be a little more on message,” McConnell said.

Though restrained in comparison with some recent GOP critiques of Trump, McConnell’s words infuriated the president’s allies. First it was Sean Hannity: . @SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire! https://t.co/BL4uf7WLM1… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 9, 2017 Then on Wednesday morning came Dan Scavino, the combative White House social-media director: More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years - in addition to the 7 years -- to repeal and replace Obamacare..... https://t.co/6FOVBm6BQU — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 9, 2017 A few hours later, the vacationing president broke away from a potential North Korean nuclear crisis to hit back at McConnell himself: Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017 It’s not clear what Trump’s play is here. If he’d really wanted to go after McConnell, he could have endorsed one of Strange’s challengers in Alabama. Each is vying for Trump’s deep reservoir of support in the state by promising to support his agenda, even if means standing up to McConnell. Brooks in particular has fans among the immigration hard-liners in the White House, although Strange’s campaign and McConnell’s super PAC have highlighted his criticism of Trump during last year’s election.