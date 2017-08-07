A federal court has unsealed new documents in the case against an Israeli teenager, Michael Kadar, who has been accused of making at least 245 threatening calls to Jewish Community Centers and schools around the United States. According to the documents, Kadar advertised a “School Email Bomb Threat Service” on AlphaBay, an online marketplace for illicit goods and services that was shut down by the federal government in July. Authorities have identified an individual in California who allegedly ordered and paid for at least some of Kadar’s threats.

A newly unsealed search warrant alleges that Kadar charged $30 for an email bomb threat to a school, plus a $15 surcharge if the buyer wanted to frame someone for it. “There is no guarantee that the police will question or arrest the framed person,” Kadar allegedly wrote in his ad.

I just add the persons name to the email. In addition my experience of doing bomb threats putting someones name in the emailed threat will reduce the chance of the threat being successful. But it’s up to you if you would like me to frame someone.

Kadar charged double for a threatening email to a school district or multiple schools, but districts with more than 12 schools required a “custom listing.” He noted that he was available “almost 24/7 to make emails,” and he promised to refund non-successful threats.

Kadar got good reviews. One AlphaBay user wrote that the threats were “Amazing on time and on target. We got evacuated and got the day cut short.” Based on the date when the comment was posted, it appeared to refer to a threat made to Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, California, north of San Francisco.

The Justice Department seized AlphaBay in late July—Attorney General Jeff Sessions called it “the largest dark net marketplace in history.” The documents in the Kadar case suggest that authorities had been tracking AlphaBay for a while: The search-warrant application alludes to screenshots of Kadar’s activity on the marketplace taken in mid-March.