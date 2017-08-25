This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Hurricane Harvey is projected to hit the Texas coast on Friday night. Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that the storm “could easily lead to billions of dollars of property damage and almost certainly loss of life.” The Republican National Committee approved a resolution condemning white supremacists in light of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month. In an interview with the Financial Times, Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, said the administration “can and must do better” in condemning hate groups. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen defended regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, maintaining that they are necessary in keeping the financial system safe. Today on The Atlantic Not So Fast: Across the south, citizens are pushing for the removal of Confederate monuments in their communities. But some state laws prevent them from doing so. (David A. Graham)

Loving the Palace Intrigue: Yasmeen Serhan interviewed D.C. correspondents for foreign outlets to understand why people overseas suddenly seem to care so much about the goings-on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

A Better Democratic Populism: Instead of fixating on free college tuition, writes Conor Friedersdorf, Democrats should turn their attention toward alternative paths to prosperity.

Are Smartphones Harming Kids? Jean Twenge, a psychologist who has studied generational behaviors, has found troubling signals that smartphones seem to be taking a visible toll on the mental health of post-Millennials. In this episode of Radio Atlantic, we talk with Twenge about her findings, hear from a few members of the post-Millennial generation about their relationships with their devices, and discuss what the research means for parents. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

What We're Reading Playing Defense: The 2018 midterm elections are fast-approaching. Here are the seven Senate seats that are most likely to flip. (Ben Kamisar and Lisa Hagen, The Hill) Paul Ryan Under Pressure: A possible government shutdown, tensions within his own party, and an unpredictable president: The speaker of the House has quite a tough job. (Rachel Bade, Politico) A 'Miniature Justice Department': Meet the various lawyers and intelligence experts that Robert Mueller has assembled to help with his Russia investigation. (Betsy Woodruff, The Daily Beast) The Party of the Union: John Danforth, a former Republican senator from Missouri, argues that Donald Trump isn't a true Republican because he fails to unite the country. (The Washington Post) A Bipartisan Ticket in 2020? Chris Cillizza considers the implications of an increasingly plausible bipartisan presidential ticket during a time when many constituents are deeply divided. (CNN) From Christopher Columbus to Frank Rizzo: A growing list of sites dedicated to controversial figures are up for debate in local communities around the country. (Trip Gabriel, The New York Times)