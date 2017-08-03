President Trump said that the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” in the event of an attack from North Korea.

This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines President Trump said that the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” in the event of an attack, later adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “will regret it fast” if he attacks or issues an “overt threat” to Guam or a U.S. ally. Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC, expressed interest in musician Kid Rock’s proposed Senate run. The House Freedom Caucus filed a petition calling for a House vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Reuters reports that Trump will send his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to the Middle East soon to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. Trump reportedly plans to return to Washington for a brief visit on Monday, interrupting a two-day trip to New York. Today on The Atlantic No Bark and No Bite: President Trump isn’t one to shy away from a public feud. And yet, he's refused to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin—and often gone out of his way to avoid criticizing the Kremlin at all. Why? (David A. Graham)

‘The View From Guam’: Lenika Cruz checked in with a few experts—and a handful of family members—to understand what it’s like to be caught between Washington and Pyongyang.

Abusing His Powers: On Wednesday, five trans service members sued the Trump administration over the president’s Twitter proclamation banning transgender troops from serving in the U.S. military. Garrett Epps argues that the lawsuit has “a pretty good chance of blocking the ban.”

Kurt Andersen on America's Magical Thinking: In this week's episode of Radio Atlantic, the man who brought us the phrase “short-fingered vulgarian” talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, Alex Wagner, and Matt Thompson about the long history of fantasy winning out over truth in the U.S., and what he learned from his years of covering Donald Trump for Spy magazine. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Not Consulted: President Trump’s judicial nominees are reportedly avoiding meetings with Senate Democrats, breaking one of the chamber’s longstanding traditions. (Seung Min Kim, Politico) Dear John Kelly: Two former chiefs of staff offer three pieces of advice on how to run the White House. (Mack McLarty and Andrew Card, The Dallas Morning News) Money-Maker: The Washington Post reports that, in its first four months in business, The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. has made $1.97 million in profit—a 192 percent improvement over the Trump family’s initial projections. (Jonathan O’Connell) Look Out: Republican senators who have opposed President Trump, like Arizona’s Jeff Flake, Nevada’s Dean Heller, and even Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are facing the president’s wrath on Twitter and attracting primary challengers. (Alex Pappas, Fox News) ‘A Plan for North Korea’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis has some words of wisdom for President Trump in dealing with North Korea: Act less like Queen Daenerys from Game of Thrones, and more like Cool Hand Luke. (The Boston Globe)