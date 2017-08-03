This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department is “reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas” as part of its effort to crack down on leaks. President Trump touted the news of Toyota and Mazda’s plans to jointly build a vehicle-assembly plant in the U.S., calling it a “great investment in American manufacturing.” He heads to New Jersey, where he’ll spend a 17-day working vacation at his golf club. The Labor Department announced that the U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July. Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive best known for raising the price of a life-saving drug, was found guilty of three counts of securities fraud. Today on The Atlantic Throwback : Alana Semuels interviews a sociologist at the University of California San Diego about the last time a U.S. president backed a merit-based immigration plan—and why it failed.

End of an Era?: Two state legislators from Brooklyn recently proposed a law that would decriminalize turnstile jumping, signaling a change in broader policing strategy. (Maura Ewing)

Transgender Soldiers Deserve Dignity: A CIA officer reacts to President Trump’s ban on transgender troops: “We will not be erased from public life or denied the dignity of serving our country,” she writes.

Ask Not What Your Robots Can Do For You: This week, on Radio Atlantic, we explore how machine intelligence will change human life. Alexis Madrigal joins our cohosts for a probing conversation about what we can learn from the long history of increasingly smart machines taking over tasks that were once reserved for humans. Also, Jeffrey Goldberg raps a paean to Boots Riley, Matt Thompson sings a bot-written adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” and Helen Keller makes a cameo appearance, courtesy of Alex Wagner. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Easier Than Health Care: House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republican voters in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, this week that he hopes to score some legislative achievements before the 2018 midterms. “If we don’t do our job we will depress turnout,” he said. (Nico Savidge, Wisconsin State Journal) The Disadvantaged in Trump’s America: Jelani Cobb argues that the Trump administration’s actions and beliefs point to an “over-all endeavor to create a kind of racial protectionism, to socially engineer a world in which whites—the unheralded disadvantaged class in America—once again have a deck stacked in their own favor.” (The New Yorker) ICE Entanglements: Local jails in Yuba, California, have been working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for years, but as the administration ramps up arrests, some officials worry an increase in detainees will put too much pressure on the system. (Lisa Pickoff-White and Julie Small, KQED News) Sessions Takes Action: Despite public criticism from the president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is moving forward with his agenda. “He has a clear ideology, and he is willing to endure some nasty words from President Trump in order to enact it,” writes David Leonhardt. (The New York Times)