Silence and Sanctioning: President Trump’s signing of the Russia sanctions bill is just the latest move in what’s shaping up to be a very odd policy toward Moscow, writes Krishnadev Calamur.

The Controversial Memo That Cost an NSC Staffer His Job: A top official of the National Security Council was fired last month after arguing in a memo that subversive forces are trying to derail the president’s agenda . (Rosie Gray)

More Than Meets the Eye: David A. Graham argues that although it may not seem like it—amid reports of chaos within the White House and legislative failures in Congress—President Trump is “getting some consequential things done.”

Battle on the Horizon: An internal Justice Department announcement, obtained by The New York Times, reveals that the Trump administration plans to investigate “race-based discrimination in college and university admissions,” implying a future effort to crack down on affirmative-action admission policies. (Charlie Savage)

Women Rule: While many men have recently departed their jobs at the White House, most of the women have quietly endured. (Annie Karni, Politico)

Beware of the Presidential-Candidate Swarm: Jim Geraghty argues that Democrats’ primary field in 2020 could look awfully similar to that of the Republicans in 2016, complete with “another unruly stampede of candidates drowning one another out.” (National Review)

Resigning as a ‘Civil Duty’: Elizabeth “Betsy” Southerland, one of the Environmental Protection Agency’s top officials, resigned this week, becoming the latest in a series of protesting federal scientists to do so. (Joe Davidson, The Washington Post)

Lessons from the Nixon Years: Vadim Nikitin warns that it’s dangerous to allow a domestic dispute between Congress and the White House bleed into foreign policy. (The Nation)

Let the Goods Flow: This interactive map, pulling data from 2015, shows how commercial freight travels between states. (Chris Canipe, Axios)

After a tumultuous few weeks drafting—and failing to pass—a new health-care plan, Congress is preparing to take up tax reform, which could involve rate cuts for businesses and individuals. Do you agree with lawmakers' plans to shift to tax reform? If not, what would you rather see them set their sights on—and why?

