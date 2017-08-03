Protests erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, ahead of Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally. White nationalists gathered for a planned event, but were dispersed following a declaration of unlawful assembly. Protesters have been arrested, according to state police, though the number is not yet clear.

“We’re closing the University right now and sheltering people in place,” Larry Sabato, the  director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, told The Atlantic in an email.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency “to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville.”

The University of Virginia said on Twitter that it was canceling all scheduled events and programming today “effective at noon.” Below is a gallery of photos from the scene.

A counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Steve Helber / AP)
White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Steve Helber / AP)
Colleen Cook, 26, holds a sign as hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville, Virginia, ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown. (Sarah Rankin/ AP)
Members of white nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)
Members of white nationalist protesters seek protection with shields as they are confronted by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)
A group of counter-protesters march against members of white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Joshua Roberts/ Reuters)
Members of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)