FBI agents directed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller raided a home owned by Paul Manafort last month in the latest sign that the Russia investigation is taking an aggressive new posture toward the former Trump campaign chairman.

According to The Washington Post, federal agents appeared with a search warrant at an Alexandria, Virginia, home owned by Manafort on the morning of July 26 without advance notice. The Post described the warrant as “wide-ranging” and said Mueller’s team left Manafort’s home with various records. The New York Times subsequently reported that investigators were looking for “tax documents and foreign banking records.”

“FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences,” a spokesperson for Manafort said in a statement. “Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well.”

To obtain a search warrant, federal agents must affirm to a judge that they believe there is probable cause that criminal evidence will be found during the search. That affirmation can include evidence and testimony. Warrant applications of this kind are usually granted, and they do not always indicate whether criminal charges will eventually be filed.