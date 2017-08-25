In a few hours, Hurricane Harvey is likely to hit Corpus Christi, Texas. Much of the area will quickly lose power, and perhaps drinking water, too. On the coast, there will be a storm surge, and on top of that the storm will dump rain, too—perhaps 35 inches, though more probably 15 to 25. Even on the lower side of that range, “rainfall of this magnitude will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” according to NOAA. “The time to evacuate and heed the warning is quickly coming to a close,” Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said on MSNBC Friday. So why is anyone still sitting at home in the storm’s path? Related Story Is Texas Ready for Hurricane Harvey? “Whenever you stay with a storm, it’s a crapshoot,” James R. Jones told me Friday afternoon from his boarded-up Corpus Christi home. “I’m looking at the data myself, so that’s why I’m still here.” Jones is unusual in some respects: A retired science teacher with a master’s degree in earth sciences, he knows more about hurricanes than most citizens. He is also fairly well prepared, with water, a radio, a stove, and flashlight at the ready, and his house is boarded up. His garage has a hurricane-rated door, and his house is flood-insured.

In other ways, though, he is fairly typical. Even with major storms bearing down, many people decide they’d prefer to stay in their homes. The reasons for this vary: Some people judge themselves able to weather whatever comes their way. Others are simply physically unable to evacuate. Sometimes they’ve lived through past storms and figure that if they’d made it through those they can take one more. Overall, the challenge is that hurricanes represent a high-risk, low-probability event, and some are inclined to bet that things won’t be that bad. It’s hard to say what a “normal” percentage of residents to stick around is: Every storm is different, and more powerful storms tend to produce higher rates of evacuation, as do mandatory evacuation orders. The number of people who decide to stay may vary by region, too. Although the residents of some low-lying areas in Harvey’s path have been ordered to evacuate, Corpus Christi as a whole has a voluntary evacuation order in place instead. “We could mandate it, but people need to make a decision of their own,” Mayor Joe McComb said Thursday. “I'm not going to risk our police and fire people going to try and drag somebody out of the house if they don't want to go.” So Jones made his decision, and he decided to stay. For one thing, he’s betting Harvey will either miss Corpus Christi or come in a little weaker than the Category 3 storm some forecasts predict. He has also weathered storms in the area before. In 1980, Hurricane Allen dropped in power right before landfall. The reverse happened with Hurricane Brett in 1998: The storm got more powerful at the last minute, and Jones had to pull an all-nighter cutting wood and boarding up windows.