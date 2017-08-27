In the wake of President Trump’s pardon of Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, reporters are likely to hear words as harsh as “disturbed” and “concerned“ floated by anonymous leaders of the president’s party on Capitol Hill. Latest from Politics Why the Arpaio Pardon Matters There will be few if any leaks from the Supreme Court. But one must wonder what messages the justices are getting from Trump’s extraordinary pardon. Though its major import is Trump’s official endorsement of racist discrimination in law enforcement, a flagrant contempt for judges and courts is the subtext. The issue in the Arpaio case was the very integrity of the federal judiciary. He was not convicted of an ordinary crime, but of deliberately disobeying a federal court order and lying about that; but beyond that, during the litigation that led to his conviction for criminal contempt, he hired a private detective to investigate the wife of a federal judge hearing a case against his office. Any judge can understand the threat posed by law enforcement personnel who seek to strike back at judges and their families, perhaps for purposes of blackmail or revenge—and the deep arrogance of a president who regards such behavior as praiseworthy. In fact, since even before the election, Trump has brandished his hostility to judges almost as aggressively as his disregard of racial decency. When federal district Judge Gonzalo Curiel was assigned the Trump University civil fraud case, Trump attacked the Indiana-born Curiel in front of a campaign rally as “Mexican” and “a total disgrace.” When Judge James Robart (a George W. Bush appointee) of the District of Washington enjoined the first version of Trump’s “travel ban,” Trump on Twitter dismissed Robart as a “so-called judge" and told his supporters “If something happens blame him and court system.” When another District Judge enjoined his “sanctuary cities” defunding order, Trump publicly threatened to break up the Ninth Circuit. When a terror cell carried out a car attack in Barcelona earlier this month, Trump immediately zeroed in on the “travel ban” case, now pending before the Supreme Court: “The courts must give us back our protective rights,” he tweeted.

Every indication is that Trump will respond to an adverse Supreme Court ruling on any important issue with a full-throated assault on the court and on the very idea of judicial independence. That the court’s majority is conservative and Republican won’t matter. Sen. Mitch McConnell can testify to Trump’s lack of respect for his fellow Republicans; and for that matter so can Chief Justice John Roberts, whom Trump dismissed during the election campaign as “an absolute disaster” because of his vote upholding the “individual mandate” portion of the Affordable Care Act. Supreme Court justices live in a different world than most of us. They are protected by life tenure, and swaddled in a day-to-day environment as obsequious as the biblical court of Nebuchadnezzar. They are rarely racially profiled at traffic stops, set upon by chanting thugs with tiki torches, or run over by cars at political protests. Ordinary citizens may feel the changing winds of politics more quickly and keenly than justices. Yet politics, in somewhat distorted form, makes its way into their protective cocoon sooner or later. Is it possible that the Arpaio pardon will be the moment that the conservative justices, or some of them, realize that this is not an ordinary administration, and that the cases coming before them this fall have higher than ordinary stakes? Judges are usually expected to put aside the present political meaning of legal issues—will this decision help my party or the other party?—and consider them under the gaze of eternity. Administrations come and go, the theory says; decisions about the meaning of statutes or the scope of presidential authority may persist long after this issue has been forgotten. The issue thus should ordinarily not be, “Will this help or hurt Trump?” but “In the long run, which conforms better to the wording of a statute or the structure of the Constitution?”