The white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend was a defining moment in Donald Trump’s presidency. But the event, held in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, was only a piece of the larger national debate over the legacy of the Civil War and the symbols associated with it.

From the 2015 shooting at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, which led to protests over the Confederate flag, to the more recent reckoning over secessionist monuments, The Atlantic has wrestled with how these symbols are perceived, and whether Americans should still preserve them.

Here are selections from past coverage of this ongoing debate.

The Long Life of the Civil War

The History of the Confederate Flag

Joshua Green on the controversy over the Southern Cross on Georgia’s state flag

Kevin Levin argues that the days of the flag as a symbol of Southern pride are coming to an end

Yoni Appelbaum on the flag’s midcentury revival

Megan Garber on the phenomenon of the Confederate flag in pop culture

The Flag’s Future After Charleston

Ta-Nehisi Coates tells South Carolina to take the banner down from its statehouse

Ta-Nehisi Coates on what Confederate states valued at the start of the Civil War, in their own words

Ethan Kytle and Blain Roberts argue Americans should take down the flag, but keep Confederate monuments

The Toppling of Robert E. Lee in New Orleans

Kevin Levin explains how Lee became a Lost Cause symbol

David Blight on the battle for Memorial Day in New Orleans

The Protests in Charlottesville