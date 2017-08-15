Turns out that cost-sharing reductions actually reduce costs. That’s the conclusion of the Congressional Budget Office, which on Tuesday released a report estimating the effects of terminating federal payments to insurers, which the White House currently sends on a month-to-month basis. After failing to repeal Obamacare, President Trump has repeatedly threatened to end those payments in order to harpoon the law. But the CBO’s analysis finds that such a move would be as counterproductive as it would be spiteful. Cost-sharing reductions are an important piece of the framework of the Affordable Care Act. In order to make the exchanges—the insurance marketplaces where private coverage is offered to people without employer coverage, Medicaid, or Medicare—work, the law had to provide different funding mechanisms to stabilize individual risk and make the insurance plans affordable. The most widely-known method that the ACA does this is to shield low-and-middle-income enrollees from the true cost of premiums by providing tax credits, which are provided up front via the exchanges against the cost of insurance. But cost-sharing reductions, commonly known by the acronym CSRs, operate a bit differently. Federal laws prevent plans on the exchanges from raising deductibles, copays, and coinsurance beyond certain thresholds in order to actually cover costs, and in exchange the federal government sends those insurers direct payments to offset losses.

In a strange arrangement, the executive branch pays for the CSRs directly from the Department of Health and Human Services—to the tune of about $7 billion a year. In 2014, Republican legislators sued the Obama administration for those payments, since they allegedly violate separation of powers and the funds have never been appropriated by Congress. But the suit dragged on, even as judges allowed HHS to continue making the payments in order to keep markets stable and people with insurance. Perhaps the continued threat can galvanize a Congress that has grown increasingly distant from the president into bipartisan action to improve health care. That put Republicans in an awkward spot when Trump won the White House, and also inherited the lawsuit, which now pits Republicans against Republicans. The administration has won a delay in the suit, during which it has made the payments on a month-to-month basis. But even before the spectacular collapse of Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, Trump has always considered ending the payments, threatening that “if you know if I ever stop wanting to pay the subsidies, which I will.” Those threats have increased in volume since that failure, both in statements and on Twitter. But the CBO report finds that such a move would not actually reduce federal spending, and that although it might destabilize exchange markets in the immediate term enough to pressure lawmakers into acting—over the long term it wouldn’t have large impacts on the premiums people pay or on coverage. That’s largely because of the premium tax-credit subsidies, which are automatically adjusted by the federal government in order to limit individual exposure to premium costs beyond a certain percentage of income. Since the insurers themselves can’t raise cost-sharing limits, even if the White House stops paying its fair share, the CBO estimates that insurers would instead just raise premiums, knowing the federal government is basically on the hook for subsidizing all of those increases.