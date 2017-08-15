Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in Alabama’s special election primaries, held to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he left Congress to become President Trump’s attorney general. Political observers predict that whoever wins the GOP primary in the deeply conservative state will ultimately win the general election, so the Republican race is seen as the more important contest.

The leading Republican candidates, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, former Alabama attorney general Luther Strange and Republican Representative Mo Brooks, have rushed to embrace President Trump, a sign of the enduring popularity of the president in Alabama. Only one, however, won Trump’s endorsement. The president has tweeted his support of Strange, who was temporarily appointed to fill Sessions’ Senate seat by then-Alabama Governor Robert Bentley in February. Strange has also benefitted from advertising from political groups allied with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The primary will test the power and influence of Trump’s endorsement in a Republican primary. But so far, Strange isn’t a clear-cut favorite to win. Moore has fared better than Strange in most of the available public polling, with Brooks in a close third place. If no candidate secures a majority of the vote in either the Republican or the Democratic primary, the top two vote getters will advance to a runoff in September. My colleague Molly Ball recently traveled to Alabama to report on the Republican race.

On the Democratic side, former federal prosecutor Doug Jones is the establishment favorite with endorsements from former Vice President Joe Biden and civil rights icon and Democratic Representative John Lewis. Jones made a name for himself prosecuting KKK members for the 1963 bombing of a black church in Birmingham. And some polling shows him leading the Democratic field. When I spoke to Jones earlier this week, he refused to define himself as either a liberal, moderate or conservative Democrat. He has talked about the importance of “kitchen table” issues like jobs, the economy and healthcare.

The wildcard in the Democratic race is a man that AL.com labeled a “mystery candidate.” Robert Kennedy Jr. is a virtually unknown political entity in the state, but some polls show him beating out Jones all the same. That may be because of his famous last name, though he is not actually related to the Kennedy political family. Kennedy Jr. describes himself, via his website, as a “fiscally responsible Democrat.”