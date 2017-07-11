President Trump’s selection of Christopher Wray to serve as the next FBI director is perhaps the most important non-Supreme Court nomination he’ll make during his presidency. If confirmed, Wray will take command of the bureau months into an investigation with the highest possible stakes: whether the president or his campaign team colluded with a foreign government to undermine Hillary Clinton’s electoral chances.
During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Wray will answer a bevy of questions from Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike on his experience, his character, and his independence. He will be quizzed on what Trump asked him before putting him up for the job and whether the president extracted any personal oaths of fealty from him. And he will be scrutinized for his ability to steer the nation’s top law-enforcement agency through its most turbulent period since Watergate.
Fortunately for Wray, he enters the hearing with a wealth of experience in federal law-enforcement matters. After graduating from Yale Law School and clerking for a prominent federal judge, he served as a federal prosecutor in Georgia in the late 1990s. A stint leading the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in the George W. Bush administration came next; there he oversaw all federal criminal cases prosecuted across the country. In 2005, he left the Justice Department for a position in the law firm King & Spalding, where he specialized in corporate litigation.
Every FBI director holds the position in the shadow of J. Edgar Hoover, whose half-century tenure elevated the bureau to the preeminent position in American law enforcement. At the same time, Hoover effectively ran the bureau like his own praetorian guard. He amassed surveillance files on anti-war protests, orchestrated the harassment of civil-rights activists and leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., and violated constitutional protections with breathtaking regularity.
The modern bureau is a different organization than the one Hoover ran. Post-Watergate reforms moved it toward a more professionalized agency and reshaped its culture around political neutrality and independence from the White House. After 9/11, it adopted a broad counterterrorism portfolio in addition to its usual role investigating federal crimes and carrying out counterintelligence functions. As director, Wray would have direct oversight over thousands of cases and tens of thousands of agents pursuing them.
That would give Wray considerable power, depending on how he chose to wield it. His immediate predecessor James Comey may have tipped the balance in a presidential race with a single letter about the Democratic nominee, and then dealt a serious political wound to the newly elected president by revealing a criminal investigation into his campaign. Every FBI director in the past 30 years has also clashed with presidents at one time or another; Wray will likely face similar battles in his decade-long tenure if approved.
For that reason, Democratic senators are likely to quiz Wray on his relationship with Trump before accepting the post. Comey’s recently released memos, which detailed the president’s efforts to extract pledges of personal loyalty from the FBI director, depicted a gross breach of the traditional firewall between the White House’s political activities and the bureau’s law-enforcement functions. Those revelations eventually led to the appointment of Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor at the FBI, as special counsel to oversee the sprawling Russia investigation. Among the questions his team is reportedly probing is whether Trump’s firing of Comey in May amounted to obstruction of justice.
Wray will ultimately answer to Mueller if he inherits the FBI’s portion of the investigation. But Democrats and some Republicans will want to know if he’d be his own man when overseeing other sensitive matters that would inevitably come before him. If he’s confirmed, Wray will be well positioned to preserve the FBI’s tradition of independence—or supervise its further politicization.