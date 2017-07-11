President Trump’s selection of Christopher Wray to serve as the next FBI director is perhaps the most important non-Supreme Court nomination he’ll make during his presidency. If confirmed, Wray will take command of the bureau months into an investigation with the highest possible stakes: whether the president or his campaign team colluded with a foreign government to undermine Hillary Clinton’s electoral chances.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Wray will answer a bevy of questions from Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike on his experience, his character, and his independence. He will be quizzed on what Trump asked him before putting him up for the job and whether the president extracted any personal oaths of fealty from him. And he will be scrutinized for his ability to steer the nation’s top law-enforcement agency through its most turbulent period since Watergate.

Fortunately for Wray, he enters the hearing with a wealth of experience in federal law-enforcement matters. After graduating from Yale Law School and clerking for a prominent federal judge, he served as a federal prosecutor in Georgia in the late 1990s. A stint leading the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in the George W. Bush administration came next; there he oversaw all federal criminal cases prosecuted across the country. In 2005, he left the Justice Department for a position in the law firm King & Spalding, where he specialized in corporate litigation.

Every FBI director holds the position in the shadow of J. Edgar Hoover, whose half-century tenure elevated the bureau to the preeminent position in American law enforcement. At the same time, Hoover effectively ran the bureau like his own praetorian guard. He amassed surveillance files on anti-war protests, orchestrated the harassment of civil-rights activists and leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., and violated constitutional protections with breathtaking regularity.