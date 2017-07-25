The methods Senate Republicans are using to try to pass a new health law are confusing, but still bound by some clear rules.

What would Schoolhouse Rock! have to say about the reconciliation process? The old animated educational short was a useful introduction to "regular order" in Congress. Add a little additional knowledge on committees, filibusters, hearings, and lobbying, and you'd have a working basic understanding on how laws are passed in the United States. That's regular order. What's happening on the Senate floor now is nothing close to that.

Republicans Reject Another Obamacare Repeal Plan As Senate Republicans try to push through a law replacing or repealing Obamacare, they are relying on a byzantine set of procedures and tactics that are often indecipherable for the senators themselves. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s strategy to avoid a sure Democratic filibuster involves the reconciliation process, which itself necessitates tricky things like Congressional Budget Office scores, parliamentarian rulings, and the Byrd rule. Despite Arizona Senator John McCain’s rousing speech Tuesday urging a “return to regular order,” two procedural votes later, it’s clear that regular order isn’t coming back soon. One of the chief points of confusion in this process is the issue of what can and can’t pass this way. The reconciliation process can only be used for legislation that has a direct and substantive effect on the budget. The legislation also has to save at least $1 billion for each committee involved in its funding authority. That means in order to reach the floor by reconciliation, and thus face only a 50-vote majority vote, the provisions of a bill must be scored by the Congressional Budget Office and then those provisions reviewed by the Senate parliamentarian, who makes advisory decisions on what can pass this way.

But, as the former parliamentarian Alan Frumin told NPR, “[Reconciliation] was not designed for major policy changes.” And it certainly wasn’t made for the current legislative procedure, where McConnell is mixing and matching multiple different frameworks and amendments via consensus-building alchemy. So exactly where the CBO and parliamentarian fit within that process and its multiple iterations of legislation-building is a bit murky. The process started with a budget resolution, which in this case dictated that the Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions had to come up with a reconciliation bill that saved each committee $1 billion over the following decade. The bill that triggers reconciliation has to be scored by the CBO, and the parliamentarian then rules which provisions under that score can be passed by a simple majority. In practice, that process began in full Tuesday afternoon, when McCain’s dramatic speech prefaced the majority-vote motion-to-proceed on formally starting reconciliation with the adoption of the House’s American Health Care Act. That vote kicked off 20 hours of debate, during which McConnell hopes to use amendments to find a bill that makes 50 Republicans happy. According to the former CBO director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, however, it’s that very reliance on amendments that makes McConnell’s path so precarious. “Because the amendment would become part of the underlying bill, the new bill would have to satisfy those same reconciliation instructions,” Holtz-Eakin told me. “So the CBO should provide an estimate on each amendment so that they know that they're in compliance.” Major new amendments that haven’t been scored by CBO need 60-vote points of order to suspend the Budget Act requirements that dictate reconciliation rules, and then a second simple-majority reconciliation vote. In practice, that means most amendments introduced during discussion that haven’t received CBO scores would need 60 votes to pass—and they’re unlikely to be able to get them.

That wrinkle was on display Tuesday night, when McConnell used secondary amendments to essentially bring the Better Care Reconciliation Act—the Senate’s version of the Obamacare replacement—to a vote. Critically, McConnell’s version included two additional amendments. The first, from Texas Senator Ted Cruz, would allow skimpy plans to be eligible for premium tax credits alongside beefier Obamacare plans. The second, from Ohio Senator Rob Portman, would use Medicaid “wraparound” funds to provide assistance for low-income people. Although there had been at least some discussion of using alternative assessments of the Cruz amendment in lieu of the CBO score, that plan appears to have been scrapped. Since neither of those amendments had been scored by the CBO, the BCRA vote needed to clear a 60-vote point of order, which served as a proxy for the final vote. It did not pass. Full CBO scores of entire drafts of legislation might not be forthcoming until bills are already passed. The scoring and parliamentary processes were both at the forefront on Wednesday as well. About eight hours into the debate period, McConnell moved on to stage two of his plan: a straight “repeal and delay” of Obamacare. Although the overall “repeal and delay” plan has been scored by the CBO and could pass reconciliation via a simple majority, Republican leaders tacked on an amendment banning the federal funding of abortion that has already been rejected by the Senate parliamentarian, which meant that Democrats had the chance to call a 60-vote point of order. They chose not to. That means that Wednesday’s vote, which failed, was purely theatrical. McConnell knew straight repeal didn’t have the votes to pass, even with a simple majority, which is why he took the risk of attaching the amendment. Democrats didn’t call a point of order, which means they also knew the repeal-and-delay plan would not pass.