Getting served with seven different lawsuits is probably a bad way to start any job. But that’s exactly what the members of President Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity faced Wednesday, when the commission met in person for the first time. The latest of these lawsuits comes from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, alleging among other things that with Trump’s creation of the commission by executive order in May, he “appointed a commission stacked with biased members to undertake an investigation into unfounded allegations of voter fraud.” The lawsuit also states that “the work of the Commission as described by its co-chairs, are grounded on the false premise that Black and Latino voters are more likely to perpetrate voter fraud.” Related Story Trump's Voter-Fraud Commission Makes Its First Move The LDF lawsuit finds in the new commission a veritable rogues gallery of voter suppression. The first defendant named is Trump himself, who has touted controversial—and false—claims of millions of fraudulent votes in the 2016 election. But much of the plaintiffs’ ire is directed towards vice chair Kris Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State and the de facto leader of the commission. In his position in Kansas, Kobach has launched a one-of-a-kind effort to track down illegal noncitizen voters, an aggressive campaign that has challenged hundreds of votes and brought to court dozens of campaigns but has only secured one such conviction so far. In addition to Kobach, the lawsuit identifies other members of the commission as part of a conservative voter-suppression brain trust. There’s J. Christian Adams, a former DOJ official who’s been a prolific proponent of wild theories about voter fraud. There’s Ken Blackwell, the former Ohio Secretary of State involved with multiple voter fraud organizations who himself has claimed that “more than a million noncitizens may have voted in November.” And then there’s Hans von Spakovsky, a former U.S. Election Assistance Commission official who has long chased the specter of voter fraud and has railed against the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, or “moter-voter,” a law designed to expand voter registration efforts in driver’s licenses offices.

The other six lawsuits facing that interconnected network of voter-fraud largely echo the claims of the LDF, including its objection to a recent request from Kobach to each state for extensive amounts of public and private voter data. The Electronic Privacy Information Center’s July 3 lawsuit alleges that, if fulfilled, the request and the commission’s shoddy data practices would amount to a massive breach of privacy. The American Civil Liberties Union lodged a complaint that commission chair Mike Pence and Kobach broke federal transparency laws in the commission’s early actions. Four other lawsuits largely echo these claims. Against that tide of opposition, Kobach has done little to counter claims that his project is little more than a naked suppression operation against people of color. The slew of lawsuits is only the latest of a series of controversies that have surrounded the commission. Kobach’s voter-data request was famously met with at least partial dismissal by most states, highlighted by Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s invitation for the commission to “go jump in the Gulf.” Even Kobach’s own state of Kansas—of which he is the chief elections official—announced that it would not comply fully with the request for sensitive information, and the commission has had to freeze its request pending further proceedings in the EPIC lawsuit. In a move to make its actions more transparent, the commission also released public comments about its data request, which published contact information and the names of several concerned private citizens.

Additionally, high-ranking Democratic Representatives Elijah Cummings, John Conyers, Bennie Thompson, and Robert Brady released a joint letter on Tuesday blasting the commission for its lack of transparency, questionable authority, and security concerns, and demanding the removal of Kobach due to “several conflicts of interest.” Hours later, over 70 legislators signed a companion letter also criticizing privacy concerns. Against that tide of opposition, Kobach has done little to counter claims that his project is little more than a naked suppression operation against people of color. While Kobach has claimed that his commission will have little sway over or interest in creating sweeping new elections laws, emails made public in the ACLU lawsuit show that he has urged the amendment of the “motor-voter” law to require proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. Kobach’s fellow commissioners are even more extreme. The conservative American Civil Rights Union (not to be confused with the ACLU), a think tank associated with at least three commissioners, has also blasted motor-voter, stating that “since the passage of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), the institutional Left has worked steadily to gain control and compromise our voting process with little benefit to voters.” The Public Interest Legal Foundation, another organization associated with multiple commissioners, has released reports comparing noncitizens to actual space aliens and warning of vast conspiracies in Virginia to put thousands of noncitizens on voter rolls.