Like a figure in a classic Western—whether he’s a hero or villain depends on your political views—Donald Trump keeps being left for dead in the desert, and he keeps sauntering into the town saloon with a smirk on his face, to gasps all around. Tuesday afternoon, the Senate voted to proceed on debate on the latest attempt to repeal Obamacare. It is an early, incremental, and partial victory for the president, but it is a victory nonetheless. And it is the second time that a bill has appeared dead in one of the chambers of Congress, only to be resuscitated—in part by Trump’s refusal to let legislators move on. Related Story It's (Still) Never Trump's Fault The ultimate fate of the health-care effort remains murky. The Senate voted to open debate, but then failed to approve a broad repeal Tuesday night, leaving it unclear what bill if any the Senate might pass, or what might happen in conference committee with the House. “I want to congratulate American people because we're going to give you great health care,” Trump said Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden , where he was holding a brief press conference with visiting Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. “And we're going to get rid of Obamacare which should have been, frankly, terminated long ago. It's been a disaster for the American people.”

The celebration was more subdued than after the House passed its repeal bill in May, which Trump marked with a Rose Garden bash with congressional leaders. But it was still an important win. Barely 24 hours earlier, the Senate seemed incapable of even opening debate, much less passing any bill. That was certainly the case last week, when a distracted Trump suddenly realized that the Senate didn’t have the votes and began taking action. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell deserves a greater share of the credit than Trump, but the president upped his involvement. He invited senators to the White House to discuss health care, where he shamed them for not getting things done. “I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health-insurance plan,” he said. He also had a veiled threat for Nevada Senator Dean Heller, who had been a holdout on the bill and was seated to Trump’s right. “Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn't he? ​​​​​​” Trump quipped. During his bizarre appearance at the annual Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, he publicly bullied both Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Mountain State Senator Shelley Moore Capito, another holdout. “You going to get the votes?” Trump asked Price. “He better get them. He better get them. Oh, he better—otherwise, I’ll say, Tom, you're fired. I’ll get somebody. He better get Senator Capito to vote for it.” As the coup de grace, Trump got the clinching vote from John McCain, the GOP elder statesman he’d derided during the campaign, who flew in just days after surgery and a brain-tumor diagnosis.