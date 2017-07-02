On Saturday night, roughly 12 hours after tweeting that Mika Brzezinski was “dumb as a rock” and 12 hours before tweeting a video of himself side-slamming CNN, Donald Trump spoke at a “Celebrate Freedom” Concert at Washington’s Kennedy Center. Journalists covering the event focused on Trump’s jabs at the media. But they missed his veiled attack on another group of Americans whose First Amendment rights he threatens: Muslims. In his remarks, Trump promised (in July!) that, “We’re going to start saying Merry Christmas again.” He referred repeatedly to “our God.” And he explained that, “we want to make sure that anyone who wants to join our country shares our values.” By Trump’s standards, those comments might sound anodyne. But consider his audience. The Celebrate Freedom Concert was co-hosted by the First Baptist Church of Dallas. Warming up the crowd before Trump spoke were the church’s choir and orchestra and its senior pastor, Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s favorite evangelicals. During the campaign, when other Christian leaders were criticizing Trump’s vulgarity and religious illiteracy, Jeffress declared that, “I don’t care about that candidate’s tone or vocabulary, I want the meanest, toughest, son of a you-know-what I can find—and I believe that’s biblical.” Christians, he explained, should look for a “strongman.” Jeffress later said he was “getting sick and tired of these namby-pamby, pantywaisted, weak-kneed Christians who say they’re going to stay home in November out of moral principle.”

Trump rewarded Jeffress by inviting him to give the sermon at the church service he attended on inauguration morning. In his remarks, Jeffress told Trump that, “I don’t believe we have ever had a president with as many natural gifts as you.” In May, Trump invited Jeffress to the White House to watch him sign an executive order on religious liberty. As the Messiah College professor John Fea has noted, many Christian conservatives derided Trump’s move as “meaningless” and “useless.” Not Jeffress, who called Trump “the most faith-friendly president in U.S. history.” In introducing him at the Freedom Concert on Saturday night, Jeffress said the President “has not only met but he has exceeded our every expectation” and that “we thank God every day that he gave us a leader like Donald Trump” But Jeffress and Trump share more than just a high opinion of Donald Trump. They share a deep antipathy toward Muslims and Islam. Jeffress, to be fair, isn’t exactly ecumenical when it comes to any other faith. He’s called Buddhism and Hinduism “false religions.” He’s said, “you can’t be saved being a Jew.” He’s called Mormonism “a cult.” And he’s called Catholicism a “counterfeit religion” invented by “Satan.” But he’s saved his harshest and most extensive vitriol for Islam. In 2010, Jeffress criticized conservatives who opposed building an Islamic Community Center near Ground Zero in lower Manhattan merely because they considered the location insensitive. Jeffress offered a broader justification. “The only argument that makes sense against building that mosque,” he insisted, “is that Islam is an oppressive religion.” Islam, he added, “is a religion that promotes pedophilia.” It is “time to take off the gloves and stand up and tell the truth about this evil, evil religion.” Jeffress’ logic, needless to say, justifies opposing the construction of a mosque anywhere in the United States.