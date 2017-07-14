The U.S. Supreme Court is on something of a summer vacation. But the ongoing legal battle over President Trump’s travel ban is taking no time off. A federal district court in Hawaii ruled Thursday night that a category of travelers previously blocked by the directive can now enter the United States: the grandparents and other close family members of U.S. residents coming from countries listed under the ban. In doing so, the court rejected the administration’s narrow view of a Supreme Court decision last month and reopened entry for thousands more potential visa applicants. Related Story The Supreme Court Partially Unblocked Trump's Travel Ban Judge Derrick Watson wrote that the government’s exclusion of grandparents in particular was “the antithesis of common sense.” The high court had said anyone with a “bona fide relationship” to someone living in the United States could enter despite the ban, which the Trump administration took to mean parents, spouses, children, and other “close familial relationships.” At the same time, the administration explicitly said grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and siblings-in-law would be excluded. The state of Hawaii filed motions challenging that determination in court, arguing the justices’ order should be interpreted broadly. In his ruling on Thursday, Watson agreed. “Had the Supreme Court intended to protect only immediate family members and parents-in-law, surely it could have said so,” he wrote. “It did not.”

Watson also rejected the government’s criteria for admitting refugees into the United States. The Court said in June that only a refugee with a “bona fide relationship” with a U.S. refugee agency would qualify for entry under the ban. In the State Department’s interpretation, this meant a documented relationship between a private resettlement agency and a specific refugee. But Watson sided with Hawaii’s challenge and ruled that assurances made between an agency on a refugee’s behalf and the State Department itself would qualify. “An assurance from a United States refugee resettlement agency, in fact, meets each of the Supreme Court’s touchstones,” Watson wrote. “It is formal, it is a documented contract, it is binding, it triggers responsibilities and obligations, including compensation, it is issued specific to an individual refugee only when that refugee has been approved for entry by the Department of Homeland Security, and it is issued in the ordinary course, and historically has been for decades. “Bona fide does not get any more bona fide than that,” he added. The ban, which temporarily bars entry for most visa applicants from six Muslim-majority countries and for many refugees worldwide, has spent most of the last six months suppressed by injunctions from multiple federal appeals courts. The Trump administration has defended its order as a vital step for national security, while critics have charged that it amounts to the unconstitutional ban on Muslims that Trump once pledged to impose during the campaign.