Updated on July 21 at 1:50 p.m. The White House saw a dramatic shake-up in its communications team Friday, as Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned and President Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci, a former hedge-fund manager, to be the administration’s communications director. The moves will have far-reaching, though as yet unpredictable, ramifications for a presidency that has not yet found its footing amid the rockiest relationship with the press in recent history. Trump has been unable to pass any of his major legislative priorities and finds himself beset by an investigation into whether his campaign colluded with what U.S. intelligence agencies have called a Russian effort to sway the 2016 election in his favor, among other matters. He has reportedly blamed his communications staff for his travails. Spicer indicated he will not leave the administration immediately, and tweeted his gratitude to the president: It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017 He told The Washington Post’s Ben Terris he had no regrets. He will appear on the television show Sean Hannity, a staunch Trump backer and informal adviser, Friday evening.

Spicer’s departure, first reported by The New York Times, was long foretold. Representing the establishment wing of the administration, he was previously the spokesman for the Republican National Committee. Spicer won the president’s approval after launching an aggressive defense of the president in a pre-inauguration press conference, but stumbled soon after. The day after the inauguration, Spicer confronted reporters and tried to insist—contrary to all available facts—that the crowd had been the largest in history. As he began to stumble through briefings, the president grew disdainful, even picking apart his sartorial choices, according to White House sources. Rumors that Spicer would be fired have been a running feature of the administration since March. A mild career flack, he became an improbable household name thanks to Melissa McCarthy’s indelible, recurring impersonation on Saturday Night Live. That mocking performance was said to only make Trump like him less, viewing it as a sign of weakness. His briefings, and contentious exchanges with reporters, became appointment TV, turning the normally dull and staid daily exchanges into YouTube hits. More recently, Spicer’s prominence has been downgraded, as the White House has replaced daily on-camera briefings with off-camera affairs, and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has increasingly spelled Spicer at the Brady Briefing Room lectern.