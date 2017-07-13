Months into his tenure, Trump still responds to controversies by lobbing the same charges at his opponents.

In Paris on Thursday, Donald Trump said, “A lot of people don’t know” that “France is America’s first and oldest ally.” That may be true. But commentators noted that when Trump uses the “a lot of people don’t know” formulation, it’s usually a sign that he didn’t know himself. It’s called projection. And Trump does it with remarkable frequency. You may have noticed that over the last few days, Trump and his allies have begun talking a lot about the Hillary Clinton campaign’s alleged collusion with the governments of Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday morning, for instance, Trump tweeted a quote from the conservative Washington Times that claimed, “Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump.” Why is Trump suddenly interested in the Democratic Party’s ties to the Russian government? Perhaps because on Monday, The New York Times broke a blockbuster story about his campaign’s ties to the Russian government.

It’s a pattern that has repeated itself again and again since Trump launched his presidential bid. Last June, as Hillary Clinton was finishing up her primary campaign, she began testing a line that she would use against Trump throughout the summer and fall: “He’s temperamentally unfit.” In her speech at the Democratic National Convention, she added that, “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.” Soon, Trump was making the same argument about her. “I don’t think she’s all there,” he declared in August. In September he called her “trigger-happy” and “very unstable.” Another, related, Clinton theme was the impact of Trump’s bad behavior on America’s children. In its first negative ad, the Clinton campaign depicted children watching Trump’s crude, violent, and demeaning comments on TV. Trump soon picked up the theme himself, asking a North Carolina crowd, “What should these parents tell their children about Hillary Clinton’s attacks?” Then in August, after Trump named Steve Bannon to be his campaign’s chief executive, Clinton announced she would give a speech on Trump’s ties to white nationalists. That same day, Trump told a Mississippi crowd that, “Hillary Clinton is a bigot who sees people of color only as votes, not as human beings worthy of a better future.” Related Story Pat Robertson Gives Trump a Pass on Russia The following month, as journalists pressed him to state definitively that he believed President Obama was born in the United States, Trump announced that, “Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy.” In October, as numerous women came forward to accuse Trump of sexual harassment, he began accusing Clinton of abusing women.