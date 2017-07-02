In the least economically defensible argument in favor of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, some Republicans have taken to pointing to an increase in nominal Medicaid spending as a defense against claims that the Senate’s Obamacare repeal cuts Medicaid. Last Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that Medicaid spending “actually goes up,” citing a chart showing nominal expenditures rising until 2026. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and health secretary Tom Price echoed that argument over the last week as well.

Their arguments are, of course, a fiction. The BCRA’s rollback of the Obamacare Medicaid expansion to able-bodied adults, and its implementation of per-capita caps, decrease both real (adjusted for projected inflation) spending and spending as a percentage of GDP over the next decade. But analyses on the long-term effects of the bill illustrate that those decreases are only the tip of the iceberg. Because of a 2025 change in the growth rate of the cap, a second Congressional Budget Office report finds even deeper cuts in the decade beyond. Combined with other demographic predictions, that analysis projects a landscape in 2035 where Medicaid might be unable to fulfill its core obligations, even when it’s needed most. That’s not good news for Republicans facing a recess and invigorated public opposition to their bill.

The issue at stake here is a seemingly small change in the long-term plan for Medicaid. The program is funded in an open-ended fashion now, which means that the federal government reimburses states based on how much enrollees’ care costs, with no upper limit. In addition to ending enhanced reimbursements for able-bodied adults, after 2020 the BCRA would also put a per-person limit on how much each state spends. In order to account for some amount of inflation, the Senate plan would grow that per-person amount by the medical care component of the consumer price index (CPI-M) for most non-elderly people and CPI-M plus one percentage point for elderly disabled people.

States will have to either raise taxes, pay doctors less, reduce benefits, or reduce the number of people they cover under Medicaid.

The CBO projects that CPI-M over the next decade will average 3.7 percent, which means the rate for elderly people will be 4.7 percent under the new law. Medicaid growth under existing laws is 4.9 percent for the non-elderly and 3.3 percent for the elderly.

The original CBO score of the bill found that these provisions alone would decrease Medicaid spending by almost $800 billion over the next decade and would decrease Medicaid enrollment by about 15 million. Those are both decreases under projections of current law, and the spending is also a real decrease in funding when adjusted for medical inflation.