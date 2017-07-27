Is the “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act that is nearing a vote in the Senate a means to an end, or the end itself?

That is the crucial question that GOP senators are facing as they consider Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest—and likely final—proposal for rolling back Obamacare. According to an email McConnell sent to Republicans, shared with me by a Senate aide, the current plan under discussion—dubbed the “Freedom Bill” by the White House—would repeal the ACA’s individual insurance mandate permanently and its employer mandate for six years, defund Planned Parenthood for a year, and allow states at least some flexibility to opt out of Obamacare’s requirement that insurers cover certain essential health benefits.

Not many Republican senators like this plan. It doesn’t fully or even broadly repeal Obamacare. It certainly doesn’t replace the law with a new health-care system. It contains none of the cuts to Medicaid that many of them prize. And on its own, according to the Congressional Budget Office, it would still leave somewhere close to 16 million more people uninsured over a decade and increase premiums immediately. As with previous GOP proposals, it has drawn fierce opposition from a bipartisan group of governors and just about everyone connected to the health-care industry—among them insurers, doctors, the American Cancer Society, and the AARP. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called the idea “a political punt”; his colleague Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said it was “very sad.”

Yet despite all of this, 50 Republican senators might still vote to pass this proposal in the wee hours of Thursday night or Friday morning, after lawmakers conclude an all-night session of largely symbolic amendment votes known as the “vote-a-rama.” And many of them might support this skinny repeal for contradictory reasons.

A few, like Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, would vote for it on the assumption that the House would pass it without amendments, and it would become law as soon as President Trump signs it. Paul now believes that a partial repeal of Obamacare is better than none at all, and that it is better than the GOP trying to replace the law with another government-backed program.