The Scaramucci revolution was televised. After months of chatter that his job was on the chopping block, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer finally exited stage right on Friday after financier, donor and TV talking head Anthony Scaramucci was given the job of White House communications director, which had been vacant since the departure of Mike Dubke in May. Spicer resigned in opposition to the move. The incident brought simmering conflicts inside the White House to a boil and pitted top advisers against each other in a last-minute effort on the part of some of them to stymie the appointment of Scaramucci, known as "The Mooch," who had refashioned himself as an ardent Trump supporter during the campaign and had been left in limbo during the early days of the administration after not getting a promised job. According to three sources close to the White House and a White House official, discussions about appointing Scaramucci as communications director began weeks ago. The idea, sources say, was initially Trump's; Scaramucci has been a close ally, and Trump appreciated Scaramucci's defense of him on television. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were involved in the decision and supported Scaramucci coming in, sources say, while White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon were firmly against, with Priebus calling Scaramucci on Thursday night and texting people close to him in a last-ditch effort to reach him and stop the hire. Bannon, a source close to the White House said, wanted an experienced communications professional in the job as the White House struggles to form a coherent message strategy to deal with the Russia investigation and the litany of other crises in which the administration is mired.

Another source close to the White House said that while Bannon strongly opposed the move initially, he gave in once the decision had been made. A White House official told me they had seen Scaramucci enter Bannon’s office for a meeting three weeks ago, though a source close to the White House familiar with the meeting insisted that Bannon and Scaramucci had talked about politics and policy over lunch but not specifically the communications director job. “It’s wake-up time for people,” said a source close to the White House. “Get your job done. Get ahold of the Russia narrative. They probably want to get a little more aggressive in getting control of these things.” Spicer’s stature had faded in recent weeks. The White House began holding fewer and fewer on-camera press briefings, and Spicer gave fewer and fewer of them, with deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders increasingly becoming the face of the communications shop. Spicer appears to have been looking for a way out. According to a source with direct knowledge, Spicer was making calls about jobs outside the White House in late May. Spicer did not immediately return requests for comment. On Friday, Scaramucci made his debut appearance in the White House briefing room. It was the first on-camera briefing in weeks. Tanned and coiffed, he wore a sharp blue suit and took questions for about half an hour. Scaramucci bid goodbye to Spicer, saying “I love the guy and I wish him well, and I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.”