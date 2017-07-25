The GOP’s options are dwindling ahead of the expected failure of an amendment that would scrap Obamacare without replacing it. Party leaders are now looking any plan that can pass.

One by one, the Senate’s options for overhauling the nation’s health-care system are dwindling—but they still have a few left. Republicans on Wednesday were poised to reject a straight repeal of much of the Affordable Care Act, leaving them far short of a consensus one day into debate on health-care legislation passed by the House in May. The amendment, scheduled for an afternoon vote, was virtually identical to legislation Republicans passed on a party-line vote in 2015 and would have scrapped the law on a two-year delay. Then-President Barack Obama vetoed the measure. Conservatives led by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky have tried to revive the “clean repeal” option in recent days to break the impasse within the GOP, but moderates are—for now—objecting to proposals that only repeal but do not replace the current law. The expected defeat would be the second consecutive setback for Republican leaders. Hours after narrowly agreeing to begin debate on health care legislation, Republicans voted down the latest version of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Better Care Reconciliation Act, the most expansive replacement measure the Senate has considered. Nine out of 52 Republicans opposed the plan, leaving it far short of the majority it would eventually need to pass. Opposition came from across the GOP conference, including from Paul and Senator Mike Lee on the right, as well as Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Dean Heller of Nevada closer to the center. Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas all cast surprising “no” votes against the leadership plan. Related Story Senate Republicans Clear Key Health-Care Hurdle Yet none of the votes in opposition were as surprising as Senator John McCain’s vote in favor of the McConnell bill. In a floor speech just hours earlier, the Arizona senator who returned from a brain-cancer diagnosis for the health-care debate denounced the same bill and vowed he would not “vote for this bill as it stands today.” McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo said Wednesday said McCain’s vote “was procedural.” “It was not a vote in support of, or in opposition to, the substance of the amendment that was pending at the time,” Tarallo said. “In his speech yesterday, Senator McCain said he would not vote for the health care bill in its current form—and he will not.”

It is true the vote was procedural in nature. Democrats had raised a point of order against the amendment because it contained provisions that had not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office; therefore, it could not be known whether it complied with the Senate’s budget rules requiring legislation to reduce the deficit by a certain amount in order to pass with a simple majority of 51 votes. What the senators were voting on was to waive the point of order, and the motion needed 60 votes to succeed. So while there was no doubt that the amendment would fail, it was clear that senators were taking a proxy vote on McConnell’s proposal, and the breadth of opposition to it among Republicans suggests it would need major changes in order to come back later in the health-care debate. The same was true of the repeal-only amendment Republicans were to consider on Wednesday, and the likely failure of the two measures, though not surprising, leaves a gaping question for the party: What happens next? “What we need to do in the Senate is figure out what the lowest common denominator is.” The Senate will take potentially dozens more amendment votes over the next two days, many of them coming in an all-night “vote-a-rama” tentatively set for Thursday evening. Many of them will be political in nature, offered by Democrats to throw off Republicans. Others will, like the first two proposals, be subject to procedural challenges. The biggest votes likely will come at the end of the process, when McConnell takes stock of where Republicans are and offers a final amendment representing what he thinks 50 of them might be able to agree to.